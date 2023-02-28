World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas for children

28 February 2023, 16:55

World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas
World Book Day 2023: Easy and adorable costume ideas. Picture: Alamy/PH
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's some easy and affordable World Book Day costume ideas for your kids.

World Book Day 2023 is almost here which means parents everywhere are trying to sort out a costume for their child.

But with busy lives and families across the UK budgeting amid the cost of living crisis, we don't all have time to make a costume or the money to order something expensive online.

That's why we've put together a list of easy and affordable costume ideas for you children which can be made using things around the house or from your local shops on the high street.

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web by E.B White
Charlotte's Web by E.B White. Picture: Alamy

Charlotte's Web is a classic children's book and is still loved to this day. What makes this costume so easy is that all you really need to do is dress your child in all black.

You can draw a web on a black t-shirt for them, and fashion a spider to sit on their shoulder.

If you don't have the materials around the house to make a spider, use black face paint to draw one on their face.

Where's Wally?

Where's Wally is a simple outfit you can create with items around your house
Where's Wally is a simple outfit you can create with items around your house. Picture: Alamy

Where's Wally is a simple costume to create as all the items you'll either have or can buy from the high street fairly cheaply.

Your child will need blue jeans, a red and white striped t-shirt or jumper and a red beanie hat.

If you've got one lying around you can add the walking stick, if not check your local charity shops for one.

The Tiger Who Came For Tea

A tiger onsie is the perfect way to make your child into The Tiger Who Came For Tea
A tiger onsie is the perfect way to make your child into The Tiger Who Came For Tea. Picture: Alamy

The Tiger Who Came For Tea is a classic children's book and can easily be made into a costume.

We'd recommend looking for a tiger onsie for your little one, but if you're looking to save money you can try your hand at creating the tiger face using face paint.

For the outfit, dress your child in head-to-toe orange and colour with black stripes if you don't mind the clothes getting ruined.

Again, we'd recommend checking out charity shops for orange clothing as they'll be affordable and you won't mind drawing on them.

You can buy tiger ears online or from a fancy dress shop, but if you're still looking to save money you can create tiger ears out of cardboard and use a clip to keep them in place.

Mrs Pepperpot

The Amazing Mrs Pepperpot by Alf Prøysen
The Amazing Mrs Pepperpot by Alf Prøysen. Picture: PH

Mrs Pepperpot's costume can be recreated with things around the house, all you need is a red and white striped skirt, a white pinafore and a white shirt.

Charity shops will be a great place to look for these items if you don't already have them.

If you've got the time, you can make the pinafore from an old white bedsheet!

Paddington

Paddington by Michael Bond
Paddington by Michael Bond. Picture: PH

Paddington Bear is a beloved character and therefore the blue coat and red hat combination is enough to create this costume.

If you don't have these items lying around, try asking your friends and family if they do!

Gangsta Granny

Gangsta Granny by David Walliams
Gangsta Granny by David Walliams. Picture: PH

David Walliams' Gangsta Granny is a great costume for World Book Day!

You'll need a black skirt, a blouse, a cardigan, glasses and a mask for this outfit.

If you don't want to spend money on a wig, we suggest (depending on your child's hair length and colour) using a silver spray.

Burglar Bill

Burglar Bill by Janet & Allan Ahlberg
Burglar Bill by Janet & Allan Ahlberg. Picture: PH

Just like Where's Wally, this outfit is made up of items you probably already have in the house.

You'll need to find a black and white t-shirt, black trousers, a cap and some sort of sack.

The mask can easily be made using old black fabric and tied around the face.

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland is a simple costume to create if your child already has a blue dress
Alice in Wonderland is a simple costume to create if your child already has a blue dress. Picture: Alamy

Alice in Wonderland is a perfect option for kids who already own a blue dress.

The costume can be finished off with a homemade pinafore and a simple black ribbon tied in the hair.

Mr Bump

Mr Bump by Roger Hargreaves
Mr Bump by Roger Hargreaves. Picture: Alamy

This is one of the easiest costumes to create!

For the Mr Bump costume, dig out an all-blue outfit for your child and finish off with a white bandage around the head.

If you don't have one already at home, you can pick one up from a pharmacy for pounds.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling. Picture: PH

Harry Potter is always a popular costume on World Book Day, and while you can buy full costumes online, we have a more affordable way to create your little wizard.

To save money, simply buy only one item from their Hogwarts house, for example, a hat, scarf or tie, this will pull the whole outfit together, even if all the items aren't official Hogwarts robes.

A white shirt and a grey jumper are pieces you probably already have in the house, and black capes from Amazon or your local fancy dress shop won't set you back too much money.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A mum has opened up about her children's bedtime routine

‘My toddler doesn't have a bedtime and stays up until 3am’

Montessori teacher Megi decided to remove some classic children's books from her shelves.

Teacher explains why she refuses to read Paddington Bear and Goldilocks in class

Sue and Noel Radford have been worrying about Josh's performance at school

Parents-of-22 Sue and Noel Radford share concerns for son Josh amid school trouble

Celebrities

This mum has been called 'idiotic' after naming her twin babies Sean and Seen [Stock Image]

Mum branded 'idiotic' after giving twin babies the same name with different spelling

Parents called their baby Pheart and it's gone viral

‘I called my baby Pheart but people keep pronouncing it wrong’

Trending on Heart

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

TV & Movies

Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island cast

Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

News

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

TV & Movies

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Celebrities

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Celebrities

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

Celebrities