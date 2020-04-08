Parents warned about hundreds of toxic fake Frozen dolls sold to Brits

The dolls were sold at an open-air market. Picture: Getty

The counterfeit dolls were sold at a British open air market and have since been seized by Trading Standards.

Parents across the country have been warned that a batch of Frozen-themed dolls potentially contains toxic chemicals.

The toys, which feature characters from the hit Disney movie, contain deadly chemicals.

Counterfeit versions of these dolls were sold at the market. Picture: Amazon

They were sold pre-coronavirus lockdown at one of the UK's largest open-air markets and were counterfeit merchandise of the official Frozen II dolls.

Unfortunately the toys have shown up in tests that they were made with phthalates, which is a banned chemical plastic softener.

It has strong links to asthma, allergies and reproductive problems and is considered a deadly chemical.

One of the UK's largest markets sold the illegal dolls. Picture: Getty

As well as the Frozen II dolls, a set of four dolls mislabelled as Aagel Girls was also found to have the chemicals, which are used in vinyl flooring, toiletries and milk bottles.

And one doll had an electronic voice box with a battery secured with tape, which could easily be removed and swallowed.

Trading Standards officers seized the fakes from Wellesbourne Market in Warwickshire.

The original, genuine doll is available to purchase on Amazon for only £12.

None of the counterfeit toys had any details of the manufacturer on the packaging, which is a legal requirement, and this in turn has made it difficult to discover who is behind the manufacturing and creation of the toxic dolls.

Parents have been advised to immediately stop their children playing with the dolls and report them to Trading Standards.

County councillor Andy Crump, who has responsibility for community safety has stated: “I’m delighted our Trading Standards officers are taking this action to protect consumers.”