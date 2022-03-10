This website will tell you the cheapest petrol station near you

You can now locate the cheapest petrol stations in your local area. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As petrol prices reach record highs, people are desperate to save as many pennies as they can when filling up their tanks.

As well as facing an energy bill crisis, UK citizens are also witnessing an extreme rise in the cost of petrol.

With so much uncertainty and worry around the cost of living, many people are looking for easy ways they can save some money.

And if you're a driver who is currently shocked at the price of petrol, this latest tool from Confused.com will be your new favourite thing.

On their website, you can now use the tool to browse the cheapest petrol in your local area, something that will save a lot of time and money.

Confused.com are now running a tool which helps you save as many pennies on petrol as you can. Picture: Getty

The new tool can be accessed here and – once you've entered your details – will give you the top five cheapest petrol stations in the area.

You start by sharing what type of petrol you're looking for – unleaded or diesel – and then share your postcode. This will bring up the results.

Petrol prices are currently rising day-to-day, according to new figures from data firm Experian Catalist.

They revealed that the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts today (Thursday, 10th March) was 159.6p, up from 158.2p on Tuesday.

They also found the average cost of a litre of diesel reached 167.4p on Wednesday (9th March), up from 165.2p on Tuesday.

The tool will save you time driving from petrol station to petrol station looking for the best deal. Picture: Getty

The RAC's Simon Williams said this week: “Diesel unfortunately appears to be on a clear path to £1.70 a litre.

“As this is an average price, drivers will be seeing some unbelievably high prices on forecourts as retailers pass on their increased wholesale costs."

He added: “But there was a hint of better news yesterday on the wholesale market with substantial drops in both petrol and diesel which could lead, in a week or so, to a slight slowing in the daily pump price increases, and records being broken less frequently.”

