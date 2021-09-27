Where can I get petrol today, which stations are closed and where is the £30 limit?
27 September 2021, 17:23
As the fuel crisis continues to cause havoc across the UK, we take a look at the facts behind the 'shortage' and which companies have been affected.
Brits have been flocking to petrol stations up and down the country in a desperate panic to fill up their cars with petrol.
While there isn't actually a petrol shortage across the UK, there is an issue with a lack of lorry drivers who ensure the fuel ends up where it needs to be.
The public panic buying also is not helping the situation, with scenes of people filling up cans and bottles of fuel at stations sparking more worry.
Due to the high demand, many stations are now operating with a £30 limit on fuel – here's everything you need to know:
Where can I get petrol?
If you've popped to your local petrol station to fill up recently, you most likely have noticed that either they're out of fuel, the queues are extortionate or they have closed all together.
While this may be true for you, it is important to remember not all stations are in the predicament and so you may have to simply drive further in order to fill up your tank.
Due to the panic buying among the general public, some petrol stations have been running out of fuel before their next delivery comes in, however, full closures appear to be very rare.
While we can't tell you exactly where you'll be able to get petrol in your local area – as the situations are constantly changing – it is important to know that there are reportedly only two suppliers with issues.
Which companies have petrol issues?
According to the Express, BP and Tesco are the only two suppliers who are having issues with the supply of fuel.
However, BP is the largest operator in the UK and has around 1,200 stations.
Morrisons have come out and told people they are not experiencing supply issues or a shortage of drivers, according to the BBC.
Co-op told customers they have a "full complement" of delivery drivers who will be able to supply their 130 stations over the UK.
Which petrol stations are closed?
It is almost impossible to monitor which petrol stations across the UK are closed due to fuel supply issues as it is constantly changing as new deliveries are made.
However, we do know that last Thursday, BP said they had closed only 20 of their 1,200 petrol station because of a lack of fuel.
Which petrol stations have the £30 limit in place?
Some companies have bought in a £30 limit on fuel in order to make sure more people can fill up their vehicles.
This means that while you might not be able to get a full tank, you can still put yourself in a better position.
The strategy has been bought in by EG Group, who run 367 fuel stops under the BP, Essco and Texaco brand.
You can find a full list of these locations with a £30 limit here:
