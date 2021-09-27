Where can I get petrol today, which stations are closed and where is the £30 limit?

Everything you need to know about the petrol crisis. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

As the fuel crisis continues to cause havoc across the UK, we take a look at the facts behind the 'shortage' and which companies have been affected.

Brits have been flocking to petrol stations up and down the country in a desperate panic to fill up their cars with petrol.

While there isn't actually a petrol shortage across the UK, there is an issue with a lack of lorry drivers who ensure the fuel ends up where it needs to be.

The public panic buying also is not helping the situation, with scenes of people filling up cans and bottles of fuel at stations sparking more worry.

Due to the high demand, many stations are now operating with a £30 limit on fuel – here's everything you need to know:

Delivery drivers are struggling to meet the demand from customers. Picture: Getty

Where can I get petrol?

If you've popped to your local petrol station to fill up recently, you most likely have noticed that either they're out of fuel, the queues are extortionate or they have closed all together.

While this may be true for you, it is important to remember not all stations are in the predicament and so you may have to simply drive further in order to fill up your tank.

Due to the panic buying among the general public, some petrol stations have been running out of fuel before their next delivery comes in, however, full closures appear to be very rare.

While we can't tell you exactly where you'll be able to get petrol in your local area – as the situations are constantly changing – it is important to know that there are reportedly only two suppliers with issues.

People have been experiencing huge queues as panic-buying of fuel continues. Picture: Getty

Which companies have petrol issues?

According to the Express, BP and Tesco are the only two suppliers who are having issues with the supply of fuel.

However, BP is the largest operator in the UK and has around 1,200 stations.

Morrisons have come out and told people they are not experiencing supply issues or a shortage of drivers, according to the BBC.

Co-op told customers they have a "full complement" of delivery drivers who will be able to supply their 130 stations over the UK.

Which petrol stations are closed?

It is almost impossible to monitor which petrol stations across the UK are closed due to fuel supply issues as it is constantly changing as new deliveries are made.

However, we do know that last Thursday, BP said they had closed only 20 of their 1,200 petrol station because of a lack of fuel.

Some stations are now operating a £30 limit on fuel per car. Picture: Getty

Which petrol stations have the £30 limit in place?

Some companies have bought in a £30 limit on fuel in order to make sure more people can fill up their vehicles.

This means that while you might not be able to get a full tank, you can still put yourself in a better position.

The strategy has been bought in by EG Group, who run 367 fuel stops under the BP, Essco and Texaco brand.

You can find a full list of these locations with a £30 limit here:

Texaco

Blackwood

Pentre

Regents Park

Shell

Aigburth Road

Alwoodley

Ashington

Blackpool

Bothwell

Caird Park

Casnewydd

Chalk

Christchurch

Crediton

Crest

Crickhowell

Cwmbran

Dacorum

Don

Duncansfield

Eastville Park

Eccleshall Road

Ellesmere Port

Farnworth

Folly Tower

Fullarton

Garrowhill

Grindon Broadway

Guisborough

Hall Park

Hallwood Link

Hamilton (Roadchef)

Hessle Road

Heston

Kirkcaldy

Lairds

Lakeland

Leeds

Linacre Lane

Longford Bridge

Markham Vale

Marmion

Millfields

Moreton

Northern Gateway

Northgate

Northmead

Polkemmet

Rainhill

Rawmarsh

Reliance

Roselands

Salford Quays

Sheffield

South Anston

South Gosforth

South Parks

South Petherton

Sparkhill

Speke

St Peters

St Phillips

Standish

Stanley

Stirling

Stockport

Stourbridge

Stubbington

Sweetbriar

Switchback

Taunton

Treffynnon

Tynemouth

Vale

Warren

Westholme

Willerby

Wilmslow

BP

Adastra

Ashton Road

Beehive

Billinge

Blackford Bridge

Blurton

Browns Blue

Burscough

Calder Park

Carnforth

Chequered Flag

Circle

Colne

Corby

County

Croft Hill

Deeside

Egremont

Formby-By-Pass

Gowy

Greencroft

Grosvenor

Hanford

Hazel Grove

Heap Bridge

Hexham

Hillcrest

Hobs Moat

Javelin

Larkhill

Llanteg

Longcauseway

Markfield

Matrix

Middleforth

Mill Farm

Milnrow

Moorland

Morton

Motorway

Newtown

North End

Oadby

Ormskirk

Oswestry

Park Hall

Parkgate

Parkside

Parkview

Parkway

Pemberton

Prestonway

Prospect

Red Ensign

Rivington North

Rivington South

Ross Spur

Royle Green

Runcorn

Rylands

Scarisbrick

Scot Lane

Sherdley Park

Singing Kettle

Solihull

St James

St Martins

Stayley Bridge

Stow Hill

Stratrode

Strensham

Sudden

Sugarbrook

Thinford North

Tibicar

Trafford Centre

Uttoxeter

Warrington Road

Waterton

Weyhill East

Weyhill West

Whitebirk

Wilbraham

Woodlands

Wrexham

Esso