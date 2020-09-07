Pizza Express full closures list: Which restaurants are closing in the UK?

7 September 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 11:33

Pizza Express is closing 73 branches across the UK
Pizza Express is closing 73 branches across the UK. Picture: PA Images

Which Pizza Express restaurants are closing in the UK? See the full list of branches shutting down...

Pizza Express has now announced it will close 73 restaurants and cut 1,100 jobs following the coronavirus pandemic.

The company currently has around 454 restaurants across the UK, but has finalised a proposal to cut this down dramatically.

This is due to a loss in revenue after all its branches were forced to close for three months during lockdown, meaning its rental costs are no longer sustainable.

While most of its restaurants were making money before the pandemic, profits have been falling for the last three years.

The chain - which is majority owned by Chinese firm Hony Capital - has said 89% of its creditors voted in favour of its Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal.

The deal will also see a de-leveraging on the group's external debt, and around £144 million will be pumped into the business.

In a statement, Pizza Express said: "The successful vote unlocks the company's ability to actively address the challenges brought by Covid-19, securing over 9,000 jobs in the UK.

"The directors of Pizza Express thank its creditors for their support during this period and look forward to ongoing partnership as the hospitality industry recovers to growth."

Which Pizza Express restaurants are closing in the UK?

Here is the full list:

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Aylesbury

Barnstaple - Three Tuns

Biggleswade

Billericay

Birmingham - Corporation Street

Birmingham - Mailbox

Bournemouth - Post Office Road

Bramhall

Bristol - Berkeley Square

Bristol - Regent Street

Bromsgrove

Bruton Place

Charlotte Street

Chippenham

Dalton Park

Darlington

Dudley - Merry Hill

Earls Court - Earls Court Road

Edinburgh - Holyrood

Formby

Fulham Palace Road

Glasgow – Princes Square

Glossop

Gosforth

Grantham

Halifax

Hampstead

Hatch End

Hereford

Heswall

Ipswich - Lloyds Avenue

Leeds - Crown Street

Leeds - Horsforth

Ludlow

Lymington

Melton Mowbray

Midhurst

Milton Keynes

Moseley

New Brighton

Newcastle

Newport - Isle of Wight

Newport - South Wales

Northallerton

Nottingham - Goosegate

O2 Finchley

Orpington

Oxford - Oxford Castle

Poole

Port Solent

Ramsgate

Reading - St Mary's Butts

Scarborough

Sheffield - Devonshire Street

Sheffield The Moor

Shirley

Southport - Old Bank

Stafford

Staines

Stoke

Stourbridge

Sudbury

Torquay

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walsall

Wapping

Wardour Street

Weston-super-Mare

Whiteley Village

Whitstable

Wrexham

