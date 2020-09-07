Pizza Express full closures list: Which restaurants are closing in the UK?
7 September 2020, 11:32 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 11:33
Which Pizza Express restaurants are closing in the UK? See the full list of branches shutting down...
Pizza Express has now announced it will close 73 restaurants and cut 1,100 jobs following the coronavirus pandemic.
The company currently has around 454 restaurants across the UK, but has finalised a proposal to cut this down dramatically.
This is due to a loss in revenue after all its branches were forced to close for three months during lockdown, meaning its rental costs are no longer sustainable.
While most of its restaurants were making money before the pandemic, profits have been falling for the last three years.
The chain - which is majority owned by Chinese firm Hony Capital - has said 89% of its creditors voted in favour of its Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal.
The deal will also see a de-leveraging on the group's external debt, and around £144 million will be pumped into the business.
In a statement, Pizza Express said: "The successful vote unlocks the company's ability to actively address the challenges brought by Covid-19, securing over 9,000 jobs in the UK.
"The directors of Pizza Express thank its creditors for their support during this period and look forward to ongoing partnership as the hospitality industry recovers to growth."
Which Pizza Express restaurants are closing in the UK?
Here is the full list:
Aberdeen - Belmont Street
Aylesbury
Barnstaple - Three Tuns
Biggleswade
Billericay
Birmingham - Corporation Street
Birmingham - Mailbox
Bournemouth - Post Office Road
Bramhall
Bristol - Berkeley Square
Bristol - Regent Street
Bromsgrove
Bruton Place
Charlotte Street
Chippenham
Dalton Park
Darlington
Dudley - Merry Hill
Earls Court - Earls Court Road
Edinburgh - Holyrood
Formby
Fulham Palace Road
Glasgow – Princes Square
Glossop
Gosforth
Grantham
Halifax
Hampstead
Hatch End
Hereford
Heswall
Ipswich - Lloyds Avenue
Leeds - Crown Street
Leeds - Horsforth
Ludlow
Lymington
Melton Mowbray
Midhurst
Milton Keynes
Moseley
New Brighton
Newcastle
Newport - Isle of Wight
Newport - South Wales
Northallerton
Nottingham - Goosegate
O2 Finchley
Orpington
Oxford - Oxford Castle
Poole
Port Solent
Ramsgate
Reading - St Mary's Butts
Scarborough
Sheffield - Devonshire Street
Sheffield The Moor
Shirley
Southport - Old Bank
Stafford
Staines
Stoke
Stourbridge
Sudbury
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walsall
Wapping
Wardour Street
Weston-super-Mare
Whiteley Village
Whitstable
Wrexham
