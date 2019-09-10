Police campaign warning people to pack emergency ‘grab bag' is mocked online

Police across the country have told members of the public to stay prepared by packing a "grab bag".

A police campaign to get the public to prepare a "grab" bag in case of emergencies has been mocked by social media users.

The initiative is being promoted by police forces across the country and encourages members of the public to pack a bag to make sure they’re ready for any potential incidents.

It’s part of the #30days30waysUK scheme, with a tweet sent out by Scotland Police including a diagram of the ‘essential’ items.

September is preparedness month. Emergencies can happen at any time and it’s recommended to have a #GrabBag ready containing essential items including medication, copies of important documents, food/water, torch, radio and other personal items #30Days30WaysUK #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/7ZtQlVJ7Yr — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) September 8, 2019

It reads: "September is preparedness month. Emergencies can happen at any time and it’s recommended to have a #GrabBag ready containing essential items including medication, copies of important documents, food/water, torch, radio and other personal items #30Days30WaysUK #BePrepared"

Among the long list of things people should reportedly be packing in their emergency supplies bag are batteries, clothing, toiletries, a pen and notepad, phone charger, whistle and first aid kit.

A torch, phone charger and battery bank also make the cut, as well as food and water.

But despite the initiative being backed by police forces, emergency services and councils across the UK, social media users have branded it ‘ridiculous’ with many also accusing authorities of ‘scaremongering’.

One Twitter user wrote: "Some advice please on #grabbag re "seasonal clothing". I have packed some fancy dress for Hallowe'en and then a Santa suit for Christmas. Will that be enough do you think?"

Others jokingly offered their own alternative grab bags, many including alcohol.

Well I’m not taking any chances, that’s my #GrabBag packed & ready to go pic.twitter.com/eGELNtBjn4 — Graham Love (@GLove39) September 8, 2019

Got my grab bag ready for going down to London. pic.twitter.com/fzFQTHJVgY — Scott Reid 🔍 (@scottreid1980) September 8, 2019

A Police Scotland spokesperson has since said: "The messaging is part of a general resilience awareness campaign that runs each year during September which emergency services and partners across Britain are taking part in."

What are the contents of a grab bag?

First aid kit

Medication

Cash

Car keys

Torch

House door keys

Spare clothes

Toiletries

Batteries

Bottled water and emergency food

Mobile phone

Charger

Pen and notepad

Important documents (stored in a waterproof bag)