Police officer's heartbreaking response to rude letter left on his patrol car

The police officer shared the heartbreaking story on Twitter (stock images). Picture: Getty

A police officer revealed on Twitter that he was left a rude note after spending seven hours with the family of a baby who had just died.

A policeman has shared a note he was left on his car when he stopped to buy a sandwich in Tesco, revealing the heart-breaking reason why he had parked there.

The note - left by a member of the public - said: '£100 fine for shopping on duty', and the policeman revealed that he had been with the family of a baby who had just died before parking there.

Sharing the note to Twitter, the policeman wrote: "If only I could tell the person who wrote it that I have just spent the last 7 hours at the sudden death of a baby. I'd bought a sandwich. We're not robots. #BeKind#WoundUp".

Just left Tesco. Handwritten note on the windscreen of my patrol car. '£100 fine for shopping on duty'. If only I could tell the person who wrote it that I have just spent the last 7 hours at the sudden death of a baby. I'd bought a sandwich. We're not robots. #BeKind #WoundUp — Is There A Patrol Available... (@NorthWestCop) February 17, 2020

Many Twitter users were quick rush to offer messages of support to the policeman, with one writing: "Thought what was placed on your vehicle today was pathetic; they probably wouldn’t have done it had they known in fact they should interfere with a police vehicle at all! I personally wish you well after what I know must have been a very difficult & draining day! I wish you well".

Another added: "I feel sorry for the police. A wonderful service that has been interfered with by politicians.

"Challenging times for them for sure. What goes through peoples minds to do something like this without establishing the facts first."

And a third wrote: "On behalf of the majority of the Public and as a Police Chaplain, I want to apologise and say sorry for the message you have just received.

Absolutely blown away by the response to my tweet. It's hard to see at times, as we deal with the worst society has to offer most days, but the good people clearly far outweigh the bad based on the messages I have received. My faith in humanity is restored. Thank you. 💙🚔 — Is There A Patrol Available... (@NorthWestCop) February 18, 2020

"Concerned for the family of the baby and for you. Please take care of yourself and thank you for all you have been and done today."

He later followed up his original tweet with: "Absolutely blown away by the response to my tweet. It's hard to see at times, as we deal with the worst society has to offer most days, but the good people clearly far outweigh the bad based on the messages I have received. My faith in humanity is restored. Thank you."

