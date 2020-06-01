Pontins to reopen on July 6 - but without entertainment or activities

1 June 2020, 16:36 | Updated: 1 June 2020, 16:45

Pontins will reopen in July
Pontins will reopen in July. Picture: PA

Pontins will reopen for eight weeks on July 6, but the holiday park has made a number of changes.

Pontins have announced that they will reopen for six weeks from July 6, but activities and entertainment won't be allowed to take place.

Read more: Martin Lewis issues warning to those who are considering taking mortgage holidays

The holiday parks - which were forced to close in March because of the coronavirus - will reopen with a new set of rules and measures in line with social distancing guidelines.

Pontins is planning to reopen for eight weeks
Pontins is planning to reopen for eight weeks. Picture: PA

There are six Pontins resorts in the UK, and its official website has announced that they are planning to reopen from July 6 - August 30 2020.

Their site reads: "Pontins Holiday Parks and Sand Bay & Pakefield Holiday Villages are re-opening from July 6 in line with current government advice.

Read more: Primark to reopen 153 stores across England on June 15

"At this time we can only offer self catered breaks.

Pontins are opening for self-catered customers on July 6
Pontins are opening for self-catered customers on July 6. Picture: PA

"Following government guidelines there will be no entertainment and the activities on park will be limited as social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

"All our parks and holiday villages are situated a stone's throw from the beach; the weather is set to be fantastic; we look forward to welcoming you back."

Pontins had originally said that they wouldn't reopen until 2021, so this will be welcome news to Brit holidaymakers.

New uniform rules and parents banned from 'nattering' at gates as primary schools in England reopen today

