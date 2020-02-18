One in 30 people admit to pooing in the shower

A shockingly high number of Brits admit to pooing in the shower (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

A new study has revealed that a shockingly high proportion of the British public defecate in the shower.

In news that's sure to singlehandedly ruin your life, one in 30 people have admitted that they poo in the shower.

The most disturbing study of the millennium asked 1,010 British and American people whether they had ever defecated in the shower, and 30 respondents said yes.

To put this into context, this means that it's highly likely someone in your circle of friends, work place, or even family has done the dirty deed.

Some of those surveyed even admitted to defecating in their work showers (stock image). Picture: Getty

And just when you thought things couldn't get any worse, some of those surveyed even admitted to defecating in their office shower.

One question we're probably all asking ourselves is - what effect is all this shower pooing doing to the drains?

A bad one, it turns out.

Rob Gallon, the Director of North Staffs Utility Services, told Metro: "If we were to regularly defecate in the shower, this could lead to issues with plumbing and drainage further down the line.

Defecating in the shower could be having a bad effect on your drains... (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Showers don’t have enough pressure or volume of water for bowel movements to pass through drainage systems. The diameter of a sewer pipe is much wider than that of the drain. When a toilet flushes, the large volume of water can move faeces, which showers are unable to do so.

"Sewer pipes also have fewer bends than shower drains. The more bends and junctions there are in the shower drain, the higher the chance of a blockage occurring. If this does happen, it is likely a foul odour will be coming from the shower drain, as well as drainage issues."

So that's that, then...

