Full list of Primark stores staying open overnight for Christmas shoppers TODAY

18 December 2020, 15:52

Primark are allowing more time for shoppers to get all their Christmas bits
Primark are allowing more time for shoppers to get all their Christmas bits. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Primark have announced 11 of their stores will be open overnight from Friday to Saturday.

In order to help people out with last minute Christmas shopping, Primark are keeping a number of stores open overnight this week.

The bargain high-street retailer will be keeping 11 or their stores open from Friday December 18 through to Saturday December 19.

READ MORE: Primark shoppers queue from 5am as 'Wild Wednesday' sees shops reopen in England

11 stores will be staying open overnight for eager shoppers
11 stores will be staying open overnight for eager shoppers. Picture: PA

These stores opened 8am as usual today, and will remain open until closing time tomorrow.

Primark, who have a total of 180 stores in England, have announced which 11 shops will be offering the extra shopping time.

These stores are:

Trafford Centre

York Monks Cross

Leeds White Rose

Bluewater

Lakeside

Birmingham Fort

Meadowhall

Gateshead MetroCentre

Charlton

Braehead

Middlesbrough

The bargain high street retailer will be keeping 11 or their stores open from Friday December 18 through to Saturday December 19
The bargain high street retailer will be keeping 11 or their stores open from Friday December 18 through to Saturday December 19. Picture: PA

Other stores will also be extending their opening hours to help shoppers out further.

Retail director for Primark UK and Northern Ireland, Simon Gibbs, said in a statement: "The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority.

"The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season.

"We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation on our social distancing policy and remind them to be considerate of our safety measures, and of others, both while queuing outside and in-store."

READ NOW: Full list of shops closing on Boxing Day this year - including Asda, Home Bargains and Aldi

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

People can't make their minds up on this unusual Christmas tree trend

People left baffled by mysterious 'invisible' Christmas tree trend

Christmas

Some households could be eligible for the 'breathing space'

New scheme allows struggling households to pause council tax payments for 60 days
Carolyn bought the jumper at a car boot sale

Grandma shocked after spotting extremely x-rated detail on her Christmas reindeer jumper
Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Dad Christmas gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techy and fashionable dad this year
The best gifts to buy for your brother this year

Christmas gift guide 2020: what to buy your brother this year

Trending on Heart

The Cabins is coming to ITV2 soon

The Cabins: what is the new Love Island-style dating show and when will it be released on ITV?

TV & Movies

Mara Wilson appeared on Today Extra

Matilda star Mara Wilson opens up about childhood fame in rare TV interview

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky dig at This Morning for 'getting rid' of him and Ruth on Friday shows

Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky dig at This Morning for 'getting rid' of him and Ruth Langsford

Celebrities

Is Ruth behind the mask?

Eamonn Holmes drops hint wife Ruth Langsford is on The Masked Singer

TV & Movies

Here's what to buy your Grandparents this Christmas

What to buy your Grandparents this Christmas: Perfect gift ideas for your Grandma and Grandad

Christmas