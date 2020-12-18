Full list of Primark stores staying open overnight for Christmas shoppers TODAY

Primark are allowing more time for shoppers to get all their Christmas bits. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Primark have announced 11 of their stores will be open overnight from Friday to Saturday.

In order to help people out with last minute Christmas shopping, Primark are keeping a number of stores open overnight this week.

The bargain high-street retailer will be keeping 11 or their stores open from Friday December 18 through to Saturday December 19.

These stores opened 8am as usual today, and will remain open until closing time tomorrow.

Primark, who have a total of 180 stores in England, have announced which 11 shops will be offering the extra shopping time.

These stores are:

Trafford Centre

York Monks Cross

Leeds White Rose

Bluewater

Lakeside

Birmingham Fort

Meadowhall

Gateshead MetroCentre

Charlton

Braehead

Middlesbrough

Other stores will also be extending their opening hours to help shoppers out further.

Retail director for Primark UK and Northern Ireland, Simon Gibbs, said in a statement: "The safety of our employees and customers remains our highest priority.

"The ability to stay open through the night has meant more shoppers can shop safely with us over the festive season.

"We would like to thank customers for their continued cooperation on our social distancing policy and remind them to be considerate of our safety measures, and of others, both while queuing outside and in-store."

