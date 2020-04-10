Here’s how to snap up the UK’s top-selling games for free this Easter weekend

Dobble is available to print and play for free. Picture: Asmodee

Games company Asmodee has made six of its popular games available to print and play for free – including Dobble and Dixit.

Struggling to keep the kids entertained during the Easter holidays?

Asmodee has made six of its most popular games available to print and play for free so families won't have to spend a penny this coming weekend.

Colourful matching card game, Dobble – sometimes called 'Spot It!' – is among the downloadable resources online, as well as a handful of family favourites from the leading global games company.

The edit also features Dixit, Timeline Classic, Combo Color, Cortex Challenge and Unlock.

Dobble is a speedy observation game where players race to match symbols. Picture: Asmodee

Asmodee revealed the games have been released just in time for the long weekend so parents can access cheap and cheerful ways to have fun as they self-isolate together.

The brand hopes the downloadable collection will bring people together and encourage learning at home while school is out.

Stephane Carville, CEO of Asmodee, said: "In these difficult times due to the COVID-19 worldwide crisis, we at Asmodee are happy to offer families a way to play together from the comfort and safety of their home.

"We hope that these free 'Print & Play' games can offer some measure of relief, adventure and fun for everyone while staying safe at home."

Search scenes, combine objects, and solve riddles in this tricky game. Picture: Asmodee

A spokesperson continued: "The six-strong edit is designed to encourage family members, young and old, to take part in imaginative, strategic and brain-teasing games.

"These free games will be music to parents’ ears as they look for innovative, cost-effective and joyful to keep all the family entertained, connected, together and safe indoors during these unprecedented times."

The print-ready games are available to download here, with many more being added in the coming days. Want to know more about each one?

Explore and expand your territory by colouring the boxes on the board in turn. Picture: Asmodee

Dobble

This game challenges players to match symbols on a set of cards, with the winner using speed, concentration and observation to find and name each symbol. For players aged 6 and above.

Unlock!

Inspired by escape rooms, players are challenged to solve riddles, search scenes and combine objects to crack codes and clues – all against the clock.

Dixit

This award-winning game is all about imagination. Players use beautiful illustrations to bluff opponents into thinking the image on their card matches their story. For players aged 8 and above.

Timeline combines intuition and historical knowledge. Picture: Asmodee

Timeless Classic

If history is your thing, or you want to teach your little ones about the past, this game is for you. It tests players by challenging them to correctly place cards representing historical events in the right order. For players aged 8 and above.

Cortex Challenge / Braintopia

This game is all about memory, speed and creative thinking. The aim of the game is to use brain power to beat your opponents in colour puzzles, mazes, touch tests, and more.

Combo Color

A strategic family game that involves colouring boxes on a board, one by one. Collect and combine items to win points and once the whole board is filled in, count the coloured boxes to win. For players aged 8 and above.