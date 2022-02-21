Pub owner tracks down couple who left without paying £180 bill

The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt on Facebook. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook/The Mill

By Naomi Bartram

A couple were shamed into paying their £180 bill after a pub owner tracked them down.

A pub owner has been praised after he managed to track down a couple who didn’t pay their very expensive bill.

Owners of The Mill in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt of the lavish meal which included mussels, steak, lobster and four bottles of wine.

The bill shows each bottle of Zinfandel costs £21.50, while the fillet steak was £28 and they also spent £20 on half lobster and £21 on a Thai curry for the main.

The Mill pub tracked down a couple who ran away. Picture: Google Maps

Taking to their Facebook page, he warned the anonymous diners they had until 4pm to pay up otherwise they would check the CCTV.

They wrote: “To the lovely couple that racked up a hefty bill consisting of fillet steak & lobster, numerous bottles of wine….

“Whilst we’re sure it was a honest mistake on your part that you left without paying, please pay your bill by 4 o clock today.

“You were sat opposite a camera & the CCTV couldn’t be clearer. Happy Valentines eh."

Regular customers were quick to comment, with one writing: “There is no need for it, businesses are struggling enough, if you can't afford to go out until you get paid, don't go out, its so wrong."

Last thing on this….. The bill has been paid by an anonymous female believed to be his girlfriend! ❤️ Bless, who said romance is dead 🤣 Posted by The Mill on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

They added: “I feel sorry for the staff, puts so much pressure on them, its down right cheeky.”

“Hope they pay up. CCTV should be shown,” said another, while a third added: “Thanks shocking I hope they own up.”

The pub later shared an update and revealed that an anonymous woman, who they believed to be the girlfriend, had settled the bill.

They wrote: “Last thing on this…..

“The bill has been paid by an anonymous female believed to be his girlfriend! Bless, who said romance is dead".

Joking about the amount of wine the couple ordered, one person joked: “4 bottles wine??? They maybe did just forget.”

“4 bottles of wine ?? I’d struggle to remember been there let alone remembering if I’d paid,” said another.