You can automatically receive texts when your kids get home safely

This iPhone hack is amazing for parents. Picture: Heart/Getty Images

A social media star has revealed how you can set up automated messages on iPhones.

For any parents who worry about their kids getting home safe, we have the ultimate hack for you.

The clever iPhone trick was shared by TikTok star Katarina Mogus, who revealed it is possible to receive an automatic text when someone arrives at a location.

How do you set up automated texts?

All you have to do is head to the Shortcuts app and go to the Automation section.

Then tap the + button and choose Create Personal Automation, followed by Arrive.

On the next screen, tap Location and enter your address, before clicking on the Done button.

Click Next at the top right and select Send Message, where you can write a quick text to send every time you get home.

Just tap Recipients and add whoever you want to send the message to and finally click Next and Done.

The hack is not just for kids, as it will work for anyone who forgets to text their loved ones when they arrive home.

Impressed with the trick, someone wrote: “This is very helpful, thank you,” while another said: “Love this!!!!!! Thank you!”

Follow the steps to create automated texts. Picture: Heart

You can create an automated message. Picture: Heart

Someone else joked: “Imagine sneaking out and forgetting to turning it off and you come back home.”

