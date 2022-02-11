You can automatically receive texts when your kids get home safely

11 February 2022, 12:30 | Updated: 11 February 2022, 12:44

This iPhone hack is amazing for parents
This iPhone hack is amazing for parents. Picture: Heart/Getty Images

A social media star has revealed how you can set up automated messages on iPhones.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For any parents who worry about their kids getting home safe, we have the ultimate hack for you.

The clever iPhone trick was shared by TikTok star Katarina Mogus, who revealed it is possible to receive an automatic text when someone arrives at a location.

How do you set up automated texts?

  • All you have to do is head to the Shortcuts app and go to the Automation section.
  • Then tap the + button and choose Create Personal Automation, followed by Arrive.
  • On the next screen, tap Location and enter your address, before clicking on the Done button.
  • Click Next at the top right and select Send Message, where you can write a quick text to send every time you get home.
  • Just tap Recipients and add whoever you want to send the message to and finally click Next and Done.

The hack is not just for kids, as it will work for anyone who forgets to text their loved ones when they arrive home.

Impressed with the trick, someone wrote: “This is very helpful, thank you,” while another said: “Love this!!!!!! Thank you!”

Follow the steps to create automated texts
Follow the steps to create automated texts. Picture: Heart
You can create an automated message
You can create an automated message. Picture: Heart

Someone else joked: “Imagine sneaking out and forgetting to turning it off and you come back home.”

In other parenting hack news, one woman revealed how she manages to try her clothes without a tumble dryer.

Alix Byrne found that using her tumble dryer was really expensive to run, so she discovered that if she covered her clothes with a bed sheet, it locks the heat from the radiator and dries her clothes in a matter of hours.

The 24-year-old postwoman said: “It was kind of a eureka moment.

“I was trying to find where else to hang the bed sheet to dry, apart from over the kitchen door which ends up smelling of whatever you’re cooking.

“I usually keep my clothes frame by the radiator, especially in winter and I just thought, why not throw the bed sheet over the frame, tuck the ends behind the radiator and under the stands, then the hot air from the radiator will dry my clothes in hours.”

Alix went on to say that not only has she saved money on energy, but she can also pack away the clothes horse after just a couple of hours.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There's a lot of choice in the supermarket Valentine's Day meal deals

Valentine's Day supermarket meal deals 2022: Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury's and Asda
Aqualyx injections can help dissolve the fat in a double chin

Leading aesthetics doctor explains how double chin dissolving injection works

Beauty

Asda has been praised for their 'real' photos

Asda praised for using mum-of-two with stretchmarks to model lingerie
Disney's latest wedding dress collection is amazing

Disney reveals new wedding dress collection inspired by princesses
Topsey caused havoc on the football pitch on Tuesday night

Missing cat halts football game after not being seen for seven months

Trending on Heart

Jo Coffey is starring ion the new Waterloo Road

Who did Jo Coffey play in EastEnders and where is she now?

TV & Movies

Kelle Bryan opened up about her ex-boyfriend

Loose Women's Kelle Bryan reveals she lost money in Tinder Swindler-style scam

TV & Movies

Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt play the Best Friend Game

Ashley Roberts and Kimberley Wyatt play the Best Friend Game

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon used to date Steve-O

Stacey Solomon fans shocked to find out who her famous ex-boyfriend is

Celebrities

The Tinder Swindler's bodyguard Peter is suing Netflix

Why the Tinder Swindler's bodyguard is suing Netflix over shock documentary

Netflix

Holly Willoughby is wearing a 60s style dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral birthday dress by Ted Baker

Celebrities

This is Going to Hurt is airing on BBC One

This Is Going to Hurt fans praise series for showing ‘real’ side of working for the NHS

TV & Movies

Meg Johnson played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale

Who plays Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her marriage to Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney tearfully says Wayne's cheating is 'unacceptable' in new documentary

TV & Movies

All the Valentine's Day gift ideas you'll need!

Valentine's Day 2022 gift ideas for him and her

The Tinder Swindler's victims appeared on This Morning

Tinder Swindler victim defends asking for £600k donations to pay off debts

Netflix

This Harry Potter house is incredible

You can now stay in a Harry Potter-themed house and it’s magical
People who catch Covid will not have to isolate in future Government plans

All Covid isolation rules set to be scrapped this month, says PM

News

Karen's Diner is opening in the UK

‘Karen’s Diner’ with rude staff and terrible service is coming to the UK
If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one

Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?