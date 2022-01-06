Woman shares simple cleaning hack to make Pandora bracelet look good as new

A woman has shared how you can clean your Pandora bracelet. Picture: TikTok @michellemorera_/Getty Images

By Heart reporter

A woman has revealed how she cleans her Pandora bracelet using two household items.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you were lucky enough to be gifted any new Pandora jewellery for Christmas, you might have noticed how hard they are to clean.

But now one woman has revealed how she keeps her favourite bracelet looking as good as new with a clever hack.

Taking to TikTok, the user @michellemorera_ used two products that you’ve probably already got in your kitchen cupboard.

Alongside the video, she told her followers: "Hope this helps anyone else! my bracelet looks brand new :)".

She said: "My Pandora bracelet was tarnished due to contact with Sulfur and my warrantee was up.

"What I used: boiling water, aluminium foil, one tablespoon of baking soda and one tablespoon of salt."

In the video, she first lines a bowl with aluminium foil and pours in three cups of boiling water.

Michelle then adds in one tablespoon of salt and one tablespoon of baking soda and mixes it up.

A woman has shown how you can clean your silver Pandora jewellery. Picture: Alamy

She then puts her Pandora bracelet into the bowl and leaves it to soak for five to 10 minutes.

After taking it out, Michelle then advises her followers to use a cloth or toothbrush to remove any remaining dirt.

And the results are amazing, with the bracelet coming out of the water looking really shiny and as good as new.

And Michelle’s followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Just did my bracelet and what a big big difference it looks new 🥰 thank you !!!”

Someone else said: “Literally a week ago I told my family that I was upset that my Pandora bracelet tarnished. Guess what it’s sitting in right now? :) Stay tuned!”

A third wrote: “Tried this tonight!! Cleaned even my dirtiest charms I was so shocked it worked!! Thank you! 😅”

While a fourth added: “So I tried this hack and it work!! 😁My pandora bracelet was really bad. Now I need it to shine again!!!”