Ministers are hoping to open pubs in England by the end of the month and 'save summer'.

Pubs and restaurants in England could be allowed to open again by the end of the month in a bid to save the hospitality sector.

While they were scheduled to stay shut until July 4th, reports suggest that some ministers have warned that up to 3.5million workers could face redundancy if this isn’t brought forward.

According to the Financial Times, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is among half a dozen ministers calling themselves the "save summer six", who looking to reopen beer gardens, terraces and marquees.

While there is no date set in stone, the target date is said to be June 22, with the cabinet set to discuss the plan on Tuesday.

However, those working in the hospitality sector have warned that the current two-metre distancing rule will make it impossible for them to reopen.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is reportedly arguing for this to be halved in order to support pubs and restaurants trying to get back on their feet.

There have been warnings from scientists about lifting the lockdown too quickly, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly worried about the economy ‘falling off a cliff’.

This comes after breweries ramped up production on kegs of beer last week.

According to The Sun, 250 million pints of beer will be delivered to pubs from June 15, as landlords get ready to open their doors in the next few weeks.

But under new government guidelines, there will be a Wetherspoon-style app ordering system and tables at least two metres apart.

The plan, drawn up by ministers in the Department for Business, has reportedly been seen by The Sun and will ban people from queuing at the bar and implement strict social distancing rules.

Under current plans, pubs, hotels and restaurants will remain closed until at least July 4, but Boris Johnson recently revealed this could soon change.

Addressing the public and his Commons liaison committee earlier this month, he suggested that experts are very close to a solution which will see the reopening of pubs.He said: “We may be able to do things faster than I thought.

"It is really difficult to bring forward hospitality measures in a way that involves social distancing.

"But I am much more optimistic about that than I was. We may be able to do things faster than I previously thought."

