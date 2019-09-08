'Brave people only!' House listing looks entirely normal until you see what is inside

8 September 2019, 13:21

Australian house for sale
Australian house for sale. Picture: ToopToop

From the outside it looks like a beautiful and tranquil place to live.

But on closer inspection of the house advertisement, it appears anything but.

After scrolling through the initial fairly normal pictures of 10 Melory Crescent in Magill, southern Australia, potential buyers have been stunned to see a room full of life-size SKELETON SCARECROWS and huge bats.

Another photograph sees huge spiders hanging from the ceiling above creepy ghoulish dolls and other masked 'creatures'.

Creepy skeleton scarecrows
Creepy skeleton scarecrows. Picture: Toop&Toop

Sold as a 'Mystic House' with a 'guarantee you will remember this property,' it also has a warning to agents to invite 'brave people only.'

It reads: "Mystery and intrigue, OMG beats anything you will ever see, it's at every turn!

"History, excitement. Challenge your senses. If you are a scaredy cat, don’t come.

Stunning views of 10 Melory Crescent
Stunning views of 10 Melory Crescent. Picture: Toop&Toop

"I’m so excited and privileged just to see this two storey blue-stone residence, its not for the faint hearted but WOW, what a property."

There is even a boast the property bares resemblance to the house on the hill in the Hitchcock movie Pyscho!

The advert continues: "This has been in the same family since 1977. The family of six best describe the fun and good times as Mrs Bates in the Hitchcock movie. The house on the hill.

"Watch the cobwebs, don't wear a suit. Leave the kids at home."

Errrr, ok then!

More creepiness lurks inside 10 Melory Crescent
More creepiness lurks inside 10 Melory Crescent. Picture: Toop&Toop

If you can overlook its creepiness the house does come with stunning views, a lovely balcony and its own swimming pool.

Would you dare to make this your home?

The house comes with its own swimming pool
The house comes with its own swimming pool. Picture: Toop&Toop

