Can you identify the 24 classic festive food and drinks hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

This festive food brainteaser will really test you! Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

If Christmas food is your favourite cuisine then you should be able to solve this very hard picture challenge with ease...

This fiendishly tricky festive puzzle asks you to "say what you see" - and all of the answers are food or drinks.

We love a brainteaser here at Heart, and this one really gave the team something to stick their teeth in to!

It was created by the team at Reflect Digital who are very proud of how hard this picture challenge is.

The quickest they have seen anyone solve the problem is nine minutes, so grab yourself a cuppa and a biscuit, set your timer on your phone and see if you can do better.

Reflect Digital said: “We’ve created this brainteaser as a fun way to celebrate the start of the festive season and as a way to tease our latest advent calendar which includes 24 Christmas festive food and drink!

“With the record time of nine minutes to complete this brainteaser, we're looking forward to seeing who can beat that! Good luck!”

READ NOW: Can you spot five differences between these two Christmas scenes?

There are 24 festive foods hidden in this picture - can you name them all? Picture: Reflect Digital

Scroll down for the answers!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

No peeking!

.

.

.

.

READ NOW: How quickly can you find the nutcracker without a moustache in this tricky puzzle?

Here are the answers... did you guess them all? Picture: Reflect Digital

Here are the 24 food and drinks hidden in the picture...