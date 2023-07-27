When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

27 July 2023, 13:34 | Updated: 27 July 2023, 13:37

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.
Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes. Picture: Alamy/Royal Mail

1st and 2nd Class stamps without a barcode will be invalid from 31st July – here's how to swap them.

Royal Mail is urging customers to use up their old-style 1st and 2nd Class stamps before they become worthless in just a matter of days.

A warning has been issued to people who still own non-barcoded stamps with the late Queen's profile on, as these will become invalid on 31st July.

Instead, classic stamps are being replaced with new designs featuring tracking information that can be used to trace letters and link to video messages when scanned.

The original deadline to phase out unbarcoded stamps was set for 31st January, but the postal service has since introduced a six-month grace period.

Stamps without a barcode will become invalid on 31st July 2023.
Stamps without a barcode will become invalid on 31st July 2023. Picture: Royal Mail

By Monday next week though, this extension runs out meaning if you try to post something without a barcoded stamp, there will be a fee to pay.

The person you're sending the mail to will be charged £1.10 to receive it by way of a Fee to Pay card.

This can't be paid on the spot, meaning potential delays too.

There are a few exceptions to note as Royal Mail have confirmed Christmas stamps or “special stamps” used to mark anniversaries and events will still be valid after 31st July.

If you have a huge stash of stamps you won't use in time, Royal Mail have launched a Swap Out scheme that lets you exchange them for free.

Royal Mail's Swap Out scheme allows you to exchange old stamps for free.
Royal Mail's Swap Out scheme allows you to exchange old stamps for free. Picture: Royal Mail

It's simple, just download a Swap Out form from royalmail.com, fill it out and post it off – making sure to include your old stamps – to Freepost SWAP OUT.

For people without a printer, a form can be requested online.

You can switch up to £200 worth of non-barcoded stamps for the new barcoded ones.

If you are sitting on more than £200 worth of stamps, make sure to use the Bulk Stamp Swap Out form instead and send them via special delivery.

Royal Mail will refund this additional cost through barcoded stamps worth the same amount.

You should get your new stamps within seven working days.
You should get your new stamps within seven working days. Picture: Alamy

There is no limit on the amount of forms you can request so don't panic if you've decided to quit your stamp-collecting hobby.

For people who miss the deadline, it's also worth noting there is no cut-off date for swapping stamps, although it's best to do it sooner rather than later incase Royal Mail close the scheme.

Once sent off, you should receive your shiny new barcoded stamps within seven days.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.

Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

Travel

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

Trending on Heart

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Showbiz

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

TV & Movies

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Showbiz

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.

Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Celebrities

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

Showbiz

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Showbiz

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

TV & Movies

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Who is replacing Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Showbiz

The Radfords have their own television show

How old are Sue and Noel Radford and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Timothy Spall and Anne Reid star in the BBC true crime drama.

How many episodes of The Sixth Commandment are there? When it is next on BBC One and who's in the cast?

TV & Movies

The Sixth Commandment is a horrifying true story, dramatised by the BBC.

The Sixth Commandment: What’s the real story behind the series?

TV & Movies

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split with Egyptian toyboy

This Morning's Iris Jones explains real reason she split from Egyptian toyboy

Showbiz

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Timothy Spall weight loss: Inside The Sixth Commandment actor's health transformation

Showbiz

Big Brother is returning to TV screens this autumn on ITV.

Big Brother to bring back iconic housemates for explosive ITV reboot

TV & Movies

The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping