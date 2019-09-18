Ryanair strikes: Which airports are affected, why are pilots walking out and what are the dates?

How to check if your flight is affected by Ryanair's pilot walkouts. Picture: Getty

Pilots begin their 48-hour strike action today over working conditions at the budget airline – here's how it impacts you.

Ryanair pilots are going on strike once again today over working conditions at the budget airline.

The 48-hour walkout began this morning and will last until the end of the day tomorrow as employees at the Irish airline take action against pay structures, pensions and more.

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) who work at the low-cost carrier voted in favour of industrial action, which resulted in a series of organised strikes that kicked off in August.

This month, as well as Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th September, pilots are preparing to strike on 21st September as well as the 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th September for periods of 24 hours.

The reason behind the strikes is thought to be down to a wide range of grievances, including pensions issues, maternity benefit, allowances, pay structures and general working conditions.

Despite the internal disruption, the discount flight provider has assured passengers that travel chaos will be kept to a minimum.

Ryanair released a statement yesterday on its website explaining its plans to operate all flights to and from the UK as scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Ryanair has assured passengers that travel disruption will be kept to a minimum. Picture: Getty

The company said: "Ryanair expects all its flights to/from UK airports on Weds 18th & Thurs 19th to operate as scheduled thanks to the efforts of over 95% of our UK pilots who have confirmed that they will work their rosters, and will not support these failed BALPA strikes."

“On behalf of our customers and their families we wish to sincerely thank all our UK pilots who do not support these BALPA strikes.

“We have repeatedly invited BALPA to return to negotiations with Ryanair, and to call off these unsupported and failed pilot strikes, but BALPA have yet to offer any reason for their continuing refusal to take up these invitations.”

A new round of strikes involving Ryanair's UK pilots kicks off today. Picture: Getty

If you are travelling with Ryanair today, tomorrow, or on any of the other strike dates, you can check your flight status here by entering your flight number or your departing and arriving airports.

Airlines usually have to give two to three days' notice for cancelled flights so if you haven't received a notification you might be okay, however it's always best to check before you travel.

Pilots are striking over a wide range of grievances, including pensions issues, maternity benefit and pay structures. Picture: Getty

Legally, airlines are required to refund customers or find them alternative means of travel at no extra cost under the European Air Passenger Regulations, so it's worth speaking to Ryanair directly if you are affected by the strikes.

It's also important to note that travel insurance doesn't usually cover pilot strikes.

Ryanair serves a number of major UK airports including Aberdeen, Belfast International, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Derry, Dublin, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stansted, Manchester, Newcastle and Newquay Cornwall.