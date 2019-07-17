Here's how you can get 10p off every litre of fuel at Sainsbury's

17 July 2019

The supermarket will offer the amazing discount when customers spend a set amount
Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Sainsbury's shoppers can save a bunch on filling up their tanks with the new offer.

Drivers will be able to save a pretty penny if they fill up their tanks at a Sainsbury's fuel station.

They'll be able to shave a tidy 10p off every single litre when they next shop at the supermarket, but there is a catch.

If you want to grab a huge saving on your fuel then head on down to Sainsbury's
Picture: Getty

To qualify for the discount they will need to spent at least £60 at the store and the deal only runs from today, Thursday 18th of July until Tuesday July 23rd.

The £60 spend will need to have been made in a single transaction, although it's possible to claim the discount if you decided to do your shop online as opposed to in-store.

Those who shop in-store will receive a coupon for the discount at the checkout when they receive their receipts so can head straight to the petrol station to fill up.

But those who order online will have to wait for their order to arrive to get their coupon, and it'll need to arrive before the 23rd.

The coupon which will grant you the 10p off discount will be valid for 14 days after you receive it, so you'll still have to be quite quick.

And it's not just applicable for one kind of fuel, you can use the discount on either petrol, diesel or LPG when you do a shop.

You'll have 14 days to redeem the coupon
Picture: Getty

There are a whopping 306 petrol stations across the UK that you can use your vouchers at so you're spoilt for choice.

However, be careful as it's not valid at Pay@Pump tills and it can only be redeemed against a maximum amount of 100 litres.

Full terms and conditions of the offer are available on the Sainsbury's website.

