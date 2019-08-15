Schools could be BANNED from having cake sales under plans to make them 'sugar-free zones'

Schools could be banned from holding cake sales under new guidelines (stock images). Picture: Getty

Schools could soon be banned from having charity cake sales under proposed new strict guidelines about sugar

A new rule that would make schools a no-sugar zone could put charity cake sales in jeopardy, it has been claimed.

Read more: Costa Coffee slammed by customers for raising drink prices but SHRINKING cup sizes by a third

The proposed guideline aims to tackle tooth decay in kids, and dental surgeons are demanding that the only sugars allowed in schools are natural ones that occur in fruit and vegetables.

Sweet treats could soon be banned from schools (stock image). Picture: Getty

It would ban schools from serving deserts in the canteen, and also ban tuck shops from selling sweets and chocolates.

The rule has been drawn up by the Faculty of Dental Surgery (FDS) at the Royal College of Surgeons, who also want guidelines on packed lunches.

Read more: Bizarre baby routine from the 1950s resurfaces – including daily sunbathing and an 11pm bedtime

If the regulations come into force, teachers may have to check children's lunchboxes and confiscate sugary items.

FDS are also backing a government green paper that would require teachers to help kids brush their teeth.

School canteens would be banned from selling desserts under the new guidelines (stock image). Picture: Getty

Between April 2015 and March 2018, there were 102,633 hospital admissions due to tooth decay in kids (under 10).

But According to dentists, tooth decay is almost entirely avoidable if kids eat less sugar, brush twice daily and have yearly check-ups.

Read more: Britain's set for spider INVASION as wet weather forces them indoors

The FDS’s Prof Michael Escudier said: “The scourge of child dental decay cannot be allowed to continue.

“We would like to see the Government encourage all schools to become sugar free.”