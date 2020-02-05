'Self-Love' restaurant lets you to eat dinner alone in front of a mirror this Valentine's Day

You can eat in front of a mirror on Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty Images

If you're stuck for plans on February 14th, this could be the solution...

Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days for restaurants, as couples everywhere book up for the most romantic evening of the year.

But now Tastecard has launched its first “self-love restaurant” so solo diners can enjoy an intimate meal by themselves.

The ‘Two4One’ restaurant, on Great Eastern St, London, will see diners eating in front of a mirror that flashes up motivational quotes.

The pop-up was designed in a bid to “inspire self-love from the self-partnered”, with the idea that you’re still having dinner with someone you love – yourself.

According to Tastecard, diners will be treated to “mood-boosting playlists, feel-good soul food from Absurd Bird and mirrors reflecting motivational quotes, putting guests in the mood to have the best solo time.”

Read More: Furious mum blasts 'weird' parents who buy their children Valentine's cards

If that wasn’t bizarre enough, there’ll also be a big reveal at the end where diners are introduced to the person who has been sat opposite them.

Just in time for the last course, waiters will release the mirrors with an option to split the bill and take advantage of a two for one offer together.

Read More: Aldi is selling heart-shaped chicken nuggets as part of a £10 Valentine's Day meal deal

“Dining solo on Valentine’s Day is still a taboo,” the diner states, with founder of Tastecard, Matt Turner adding: “People need to remember the importance of loving yourself and despite numerous restaurants that are great for solo dining, no restaurant experience has been designed with [this] function.”

The delicious menu from Absurd Bird includes chicken and vegan tenders, buffalo wings, crispy fried chicken and vegan burgers followed by peanut butter cheesecake with toffee sauce.

The restaurant was created after a survey by Mintel of 2,000 UK consumers found that one in three people are regularly eat every meal alone, while in London, this figure rises to 50%.

All money raised by the initiative will go straight to Tastecard’s charity Mary’s Meals, which provides hungry children with a school meal every day.

The event will be held on 13 and 14 February from 7pm to 9 pm, with tickets costing £20 through Eventbrite.