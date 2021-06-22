Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Krups

22 June 2021, 13:31 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 13:32

Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Krups
Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Krups. Picture: Amazon

By Emma Clarke

Amazon Prime Day is almost over - so if you want to snap up a deal, you better act fast!

The two-day shopping extravaganza kicked off yesterday, with deals running until midnight tonight.

As well as offering some fantastic discounts on gaming, tech, beauty and own-brand products, Amazon Prime Day includes exclusive deals on homeware items.

The best Prime Day deals on coffee machines:

Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine
Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine. Picture: Breville

1. Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine

Original price: £219.99

Discount: 36% off

Prime Day price: £139.99

Buy here

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine. Picture: Nespresso

2. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine

Original price: £179.99

Discount: 62% off

Prime Day price: £68.99

Buy here

De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine
De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine. Picture: De'Longhi

3. De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine

Original price: £279.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £154.99

Buy here

Krups EA891D27 Evidence Automatic, Espresso, Bean to Cup, Coffee Machine
Krups EA891D27 Evidence Automatic, Espresso, Bean to Cup, Coffee Machine. Picture: Krups

4. Krups EA891D27 Evidence Automatic, Espresso, Bean to Cup, Coffee Machine

Original price: £674.87

Discount: 19% off

Prime Day price: £549.99

Buy here

Homever Pump Espresso Coffee Machine with Milk Steamer
Homever Pump Espresso Coffee Machine with Milk Steamer. Picture: Homever

5. Homever Pump Espresso Coffee Machine with Milk Steamer

Original price: £95.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £76.79

Buy here

AICOK Filter Coffee Machine
AICOK Filter Coffee Machine. Picture: AICOK

6. AICOK Filter Coffee Machine

Original price: £39.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £31.99 - lightning deal

Buy here

Yabano Filter Coffee Machine
Yabano Filter Coffee Machine. Picture: Yabano

7. Yabano Filter Coffee Machine

Original price: £38.99

Discount: 19% off

Prime Day price: £31.44

Buy here

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Strawberry Moon will light up the sky later this week

Strawberry Full Moon to light up sky this week as last Super Moon of the year
Disneyland Paris' Marvel Hotel is the family experience you need to have

First look at Disneyland Paris' Marvel Hotel as it opens today
The way you shower could be affecting your sleep

You should end your shower with cold water to improve your sleep, research suggests
A bride has revealed the 'transparency letters' which she sent to her bridesmaids

Woman goes viral for sharing letter she sent to bridesmaids to be 'transparent' about wedding costs
Holly Willoughby is wearing a skirt from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot skirt from Mango

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Coronation Street's Daisy is played by Charlotte Jordan

Who plays Daisy Midgeley in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet update on Rex

Stacey Solomon gives sweet update after son Rex rushed to hospital for the second time

Celebrities

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021

Hugo is Love Island's first disabled contestant

What is club foot as Hugo Hammond becomes first disabled Love Island contestant?

TV & Movies

Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more