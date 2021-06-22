Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Krups
22 June 2021, 13:31 | Updated: 22 June 2021, 13:32
Amazon Prime Day is almost over - so if you want to snap up a deal, you better act fast!
The two-day shopping extravaganza kicked off yesterday, with deals running until midnight tonight.
As well as offering some fantastic discounts on gaming, tech, beauty and own-brand products, Amazon Prime Day includes exclusive deals on homeware items.
The best Prime Day deals on coffee machines:
1. Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine
Original price: £219.99
Discount: 36% off
Prime Day price: £139.99
2. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine
Original price: £179.99
Discount: 62% off
Prime Day price: £68.99
3. De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine
Original price: £279.99
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £154.99
4. Krups EA891D27 Evidence Automatic, Espresso, Bean to Cup, Coffee Machine
Original price: £674.87
Discount: 19% off
Prime Day price: £549.99
5. Homever Pump Espresso Coffee Machine with Milk Steamer
Original price: £95.99
Discount: 20% off
Prime Day price: £76.79
6. AICOK Filter Coffee Machine
Original price: £39.99
Discount: 20% off
Prime Day price: £31.99 - lightning deal
7. Yabano Filter Coffee Machine
Original price: £38.99
Discount: 19% off
Prime Day price: £31.44