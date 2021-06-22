Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Krups

Best Amazon Prime Day coffee machine deals 2021: From Nespresso to Krups. Picture: Amazon

By Emma Clarke

Amazon Prime Day is almost over - so if you want to snap up a deal, you better act fast!

The two-day shopping extravaganza kicked off yesterday, with deals running until midnight tonight.

As well as offering some fantastic discounts on gaming, tech, beauty and own-brand products, Amazon Prime Day includes exclusive deals on homeware items.

The best Prime Day deals on coffee machines:

Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine. Picture: Breville

1. Breville All-in-One Coffee House, Espresso, Filter and Pods Coffee Machine

Original price: £219.99

Discount: 36% off

Prime Day price: £139.99

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine. Picture: Nespresso

2. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine

Original price: £179.99

Discount: 62% off

Prime Day price: £68.99

De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine. Picture: De'Longhi

3. De'Longhi Nespresso Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine

Original price: £279.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £154.99

Krups EA891D27 Evidence Automatic, Espresso, Bean to Cup, Coffee Machine. Picture: Krups

4. Krups EA891D27 Evidence Automatic, Espresso, Bean to Cup, Coffee Machine

Original price: £674.87

Discount: 19% off

Prime Day price: £549.99

Homever Pump Espresso Coffee Machine with Milk Steamer. Picture: Homever

5. Homever Pump Espresso Coffee Machine with Milk Steamer

Original price: £95.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £76.79

AICOK Filter Coffee Machine. Picture: AICOK

6. AICOK Filter Coffee Machine

Original price: £39.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £31.99 - lightning deal

Yabano Filter Coffee Machine. Picture: Yabano

7. Yabano Filter Coffee Machine

Original price: £38.99

Discount: 19% off

Prime Day price: £31.44

