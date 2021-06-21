Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

21 June 2021, 16:00 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 16:01

Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Picture: Amazon

By Emma Clarke

Amazon Prime customers have access to a wide range of exclusive deals and discounts - including offers on thousands of beauty products and brands.

The wait is finally over: Amazon Prime Day is here! And this year promises to be even bigger than ever, with a special emphasis on supporting smaller and medium-sized businesses.

As well as offering Prime customers exclusive deals on everything from tech and gaming, to homeware, there's also a wide range of offers and discounts on thousands of beauty products and more.

Here are the best beauty deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Skincare

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm. Picture: Elemis

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

Original price: £43.00

Discount: 35% off

Prime Day price: £27.95

Buy here

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm. Picture: Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm

Original price: £20.00

Discount: 44% off

Prime Day price: £11.24

Buy here

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil. Picture: Elemis

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

Original price: £45.00

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £31.50

Buy here

Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream
Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream. Picture: Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream

Original price: £16.49

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £11.01

Buy here

Ren Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream
Ren Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream. Picture: REN

Ren Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream

Original price: £38.00

Discount: 49% off

Prime Day price: £19.20

Buy here

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum. Picture: Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

Original price: £84.00

Discount: 44% off

Prime Day price: £47.25

Buy here

Natural Rose Quartz Jade Roller Set
Natural Rose Quartz Jade Roller Set. Picture: Amazon

Natural Rose Quartz Jade Roller Set

Original price: £35.98

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £23.98

Buy here

Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Palette
NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Palette. Picture: NYX

NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Palette

Original price: £18.29

Discount: 48% off

Prime Day price: £9.53

Buy here

Maybelline New York Concealer
Maybelline New York Concealer. Picture: Maybelline

Maybelline New York Concealer

Original price: £8.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £4.95

Buy here

CATKIN Makeup Set Lipstick Eyeshadow Pallete Cushion Foundation Eyebrow Pencil Collection
CATKIN Makeup Set Lipstick Eyeshadow Pallete Cushion Foundation Eyebrow Pencil Collection. Picture: Catkin

CATKIN Makeup Set Lipstick Eyeshadow Pallete Cushion Foundation Eyebrow Pencil Collection

Discount: £30 off

Prime Day price: £59.99

Buy here

Heymkgo 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Heymkgo 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set. Picture: Heymkgo

Heymkgo 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set

Original price: £13.99

Discount: 31% off

Prime Day price: £9.59

Buy here

Haus Laboratories x Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeliner
Haus Laboratories x Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeliner. Picture: Haus Laboratories

Haus Laboratories x Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeliner

Original price: £18.07

Discount: 34% off

Prime Day price: £11.89

Buy here

Hairdryers, Straighteners & Curlers

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer
Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer. Picture: Remington

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer

Original price: £119.99

Discount: 68% off

Prime Day price: £37.99

Buy here

Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straighteners
Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straighteners. Picture: Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straighteners

Original price: £129.00

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £90.30

Buy here

COOLGUY Mermaid Hair Crimpers
COOLGUY Mermaid Hair Crimpers. Picture: Coolguy

COOLGUY Mermaid Hair Crimpers

Original price: £24.98

Discount: 36% off

Prime Day price: £15.88

Buy here

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Curling Wand
Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Curling Wand. Picture: Remington

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Curling Wand

Original price: £69.99

Discount: 47% off

Prime Day price: £36.99

Buy here

Wellbeing

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. Picture: This Works

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Original price: £19.50

Discount: 35% off

Prime Day price: £12.75

Buy here

Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Diffuser Oil
Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Diffuser Oil. Picture: Tisserand

Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Diffuser Oil

Original price: £7.85

Discount: 43% off

Prime Day price: £4.49

Buy here

Hair

Bed Head Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Bed Head Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set. Picture: Bed Head

Bed Head Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Original price: £31.50

Discount: 65% off

Prime Day price: £11.00

Buy here

L’Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo
L’Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo. Picture: L’Oréal

L’Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo

Original price: £13.40

Discount: 42% off

Prime Day price: £7.76

Buy here

Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Hair Mask
Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Hair Mask. Picture: Bed Head

Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Hair Mask

Original price: £15.50

Discount: 60% off

Prime Day price: £6.20

Buy here

Perfume & Aftershave

Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette
Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette. Picture: Vera Wang

Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette, 100ml

Original price: £60.00

Discount: 72% off

Prime Day price: £16.89

Buy here

Lacoste Blanc For Men
Lacoste Blanc For Men. Picture: Lacoste

Lacoste Blanc For Men

Original price: £70.00

Discount: 57% off

Prime Day price: £30.00

Buy here

Beauty Devices

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device. Picture: Philips

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device

Original price: £450.00

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £299.99

Buy here

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL
Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL. Picture: Braun

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL

Original price: £199.99

Discount: 58% off

Prime Day price: £179.99

Buy here

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver
Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver. Picture: Braun

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver

Original price: £109.99

Discount: 64% off

Prime Day price: £39.99

Buy here

FOREO Luna 3 For Combination Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush
FOREO Luna 3 For Combination Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush. Picture: FOREO

FOREO Luna 3 For Combination Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush

Original price: £169.00

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £118.99

Buy here

READ MORE

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021

Hugo is Love Island's first disabled contestant

What is club foot as Hugo Hammond becomes first disabled Love Island contestant?

TV & Movies

Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo

Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo
Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit

Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit
The Bachelor's Laura Byrne has hit back at a mum-shamers

Mum hits back after she's criticised for letting her two-year-old drink from a bottle

Trending on Heart

James Michael Tyler has stage four prostate cancer which has left him unable to walk

Friends star James Michael Tyler reveals he has stage four prostate cancer

Celebrities

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic

Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic
I'm not sure if you meant for me to pick it up. I

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021

How to find the cast of Love Island 2021 on Instagram

Love Island Instagram accounts 2021: How to follow this year's cast

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green and white midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities