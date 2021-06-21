Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more

Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Picture: Amazon

By Emma Clarke

Amazon Prime customers have access to a wide range of exclusive deals and discounts - including offers on thousands of beauty products and brands.

The wait is finally over: Amazon Prime Day is here! And this year promises to be even bigger than ever, with a special emphasis on supporting smaller and medium-sized businesses.

As well as offering Prime customers exclusive deals on everything from tech and gaming, to homeware, there's also a wide range of offers and discounts on thousands of beauty products and more.

Here are the best beauty deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Skincare

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm. Picture: Elemis

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

Original price: £43.00

Discount: 35% off

Prime Day price: £27.95

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm. Picture: Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm

Original price: £20.00

Discount: 44% off

Prime Day price: £11.24

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil. Picture: Elemis

Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

Original price: £45.00

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £31.50

Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream. Picture: Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream

Original price: £16.49

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £11.01

Ren Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream. Picture: REN

Ren Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream

Original price: £38.00

Discount: 49% off

Prime Day price: £19.20

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum. Picture: Elizabeth Arden

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum

Original price: £84.00

Discount: 44% off

Prime Day price: £47.25

Natural Rose Quartz Jade Roller Set. Picture: Amazon

Natural Rose Quartz Jade Roller Set

Original price: £35.98

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £23.98

Makeup

NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Palette. Picture: NYX

NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Palette

Original price: £18.29

Discount: 48% off

Prime Day price: £9.53

Maybelline New York Concealer. Picture: Maybelline

Maybelline New York Concealer

Original price: £8.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £4.95

CATKIN Makeup Set Lipstick Eyeshadow Pallete Cushion Foundation Eyebrow Pencil Collection. Picture: Catkin

CATKIN Makeup Set Lipstick Eyeshadow Pallete Cushion Foundation Eyebrow Pencil Collection

Discount: £30 off

Prime Day price: £59.99

Heymkgo 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set. Picture: Heymkgo

Heymkgo 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set

Original price: £13.99

Discount: 31% off

Prime Day price: £9.59

Haus Laboratories x Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeliner. Picture: Haus Laboratories

Haus Laboratories x Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeliner

Original price: £18.07

Discount: 34% off

Prime Day price: £11.89

Hairdryers, Straighteners & Curlers

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer. Picture: Remington

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer

Original price: £119.99

Discount: 68% off

Prime Day price: £37.99

Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straighteners. Picture: Cloud Nine

Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straighteners

Original price: £129.00

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £90.30

COOLGUY Mermaid Hair Crimpers. Picture: Coolguy

COOLGUY Mermaid Hair Crimpers

Original price: £24.98

Discount: 36% off

Prime Day price: £15.88

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Curling Wand. Picture: Remington

Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Curling Wand

Original price: £69.99

Discount: 47% off

Prime Day price: £36.99

Wellbeing

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. Picture: This Works

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Original price: £19.50

Discount: 35% off

Prime Day price: £12.75

Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Diffuser Oil. Picture: Tisserand

Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Diffuser Oil

Original price: £7.85

Discount: 43% off

Prime Day price: £4.49

Hair

Bed Head Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set. Picture: Bed Head

Bed Head Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Original price: £31.50

Discount: 65% off

Prime Day price: £11.00

L’Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo. Picture: L’Oréal

L’Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo

Original price: £13.40

Discount: 42% off

Prime Day price: £7.76

Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Hair Mask. Picture: Bed Head

Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Hair Mask

Original price: £15.50

Discount: 60% off

Prime Day price: £6.20

Perfume & Aftershave

Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette. Picture: Vera Wang

Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette, 100ml

Original price: £60.00

Discount: 72% off

Prime Day price: £16.89

Lacoste Blanc For Men. Picture: Lacoste

Lacoste Blanc For Men

Original price: £70.00

Discount: 57% off

Prime Day price: £30.00

Beauty Devices

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device. Picture: Philips

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device

Original price: £450.00

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £299.99

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL. Picture: Braun

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL

Original price: £199.99

Discount: 58% off

Prime Day price: £179.99

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver. Picture: Braun

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver

Original price: £109.99

Discount: 64% off

Prime Day price: £39.99

FOREO Luna 3 For Combination Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush. Picture: FOREO

FOREO Luna 3 For Combination Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush

Original price: £169.00

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £118.99

