Best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From makeup and hair to skincare and more
21 June 2021, 16:00 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 16:01
Amazon Prime customers have access to a wide range of exclusive deals and discounts - including offers on thousands of beauty products and brands.
The wait is finally over: Amazon Prime Day is here! And this year promises to be even bigger than ever, with a special emphasis on supporting smaller and medium-sized businesses.
As well as offering Prime customers exclusive deals on everything from tech and gaming, to homeware, there's also a wide range of offers and discounts on thousands of beauty products and more.
Here are the best beauty deals and offers on Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Skincare
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
Original price: £43.00
Discount: 35% off
Prime Day price: £27.95
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Intensive Lip Repair Balm
Original price: £20.00
Discount: 44% off
Prime Day price: £11.24
Elemis Superfood Facial Oil
Original price: £45.00
Discount: 30% off
Prime Day price: £31.50
Burt's Bees Sensitive Night Cream
Original price: £16.49
Discount: 33% off
Prime Day price: £11.01
Ren Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream
Original price: £38.00
Discount: 49% off
Prime Day price: £19.20
Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum
Original price: £84.00
Discount: 44% off
Prime Day price: £47.25
Natural Rose Quartz Jade Roller Set
Original price: £35.98
Discount: 33% off
Prime Day price: £23.98
Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Eyeshadow Palette
Original price: £18.29
Discount: 48% off
Prime Day price: £9.53
Maybelline New York Concealer
Original price: £8.99
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £4.95
CATKIN Makeup Set Lipstick Eyeshadow Pallete Cushion Foundation Eyebrow Pencil Collection
Discount: £30 off
Prime Day price: £59.99
Buy here
Heymkgo 15-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Original price: £13.99
Discount: 31% off
Prime Day price: £9.59
Buy here
Haus Laboratories x Lady Gaga Liquid Eyeliner
Original price: £18.07
Discount: 34% off
Prime Day price: £11.89
Hairdryers, Straighteners & Curlers
Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Dryer
Original price: £119.99
Discount: 68% off
Prime Day price: £37.99
Cloud Nine Touch Iron Hair Straighteners
Original price: £129.00
Discount: 30% off
Prime Day price: £90.30
COOLGUY Mermaid Hair Crimpers
Original price: £24.98
Discount: 36% off
Prime Day price: £15.88
Remington Advanced Coconut Therapy Hair Curling Wand
Original price: £69.99
Discount: 47% off
Prime Day price: £36.99
Wellbeing
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
Original price: £19.50
Discount: 35% off
Prime Day price: £12.75
Tisserand Aromatherapy Total De-Stress Diffuser Oil
Original price: £7.85
Discount: 43% off
Prime Day price: £4.49
Hair
Bed Head Urban Antidotes Recovery Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Original price: £31.50
Discount: 65% off
Prime Day price: £11.00
L’Oréal Professionnel Silver Shampoo
Original price: £13.40
Discount: 42% off
Prime Day price: £7.76
Bed Head by Tigi Urban Antidotes Resurrection Hair Mask
Original price: £15.50
Discount: 60% off
Prime Day price: £6.20
Perfume & Aftershave
Vera Wang Princess Eau De Toilette, 100ml
Original price: £60.00
Discount: 72% off
Prime Day price: £16.89
Lacoste Blanc For Men
Original price: £70.00
Discount: 57% off
Prime Day price: £30.00
Beauty Devices
Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device
Original price: £450.00
Discount: 33% off
Prime Day price: £299.99
Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132 Latest Generation IPL
Original price: £199.99
Discount: 58% off
Prime Day price: £179.99
Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Electric Shaver
Original price: £109.99
Discount: 64% off
Prime Day price: £39.99
FOREO Luna 3 For Combination Skin, Smart Facial Cleansing And Firming Massage Brush
Original price: £169.00
Discount: 30% off
Prime Day price: £118.99
READ MORE
- The best Prime Day 2021 tech deals
- Here are the best Prime Day deals on smartwatches
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs