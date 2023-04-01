April Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

1 April 2023, 08:00

Here's what we're trying and buying this April
Here's what we're trying and buying this April. Picture: BAM/MATCHBOX/Wave/Dreamland/ProCook

From yoga leggings, to phone cases, to mini golf, we've put together a list of things to try this April.

It finally feels like Spring is on the way with the weather heating up across the country.

And to celebrate, we have put together a list of amazing products and experiences we’re loving this month.

All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team.

Phone case

Wave phone case
Wave phone case. Picture: Wave

Wave creates biodegradable phone cases - which is a unique solution to tackling the millions of plastic phone cases that are disposed of every year.

Mini golf

Birdies mini-golf
Birdies mini-golf. Picture: Birdies

Birdies is home to London's most visually ridiculous crazy golf courses and cocktail bars, complemented by an incredible menu from Cheeky Burger.

Sushi

SushiSamba offers an incredible menu
SushiSamba offers an incredible menu. Picture: SushiSamba

The new chef-curated Taste of Samba tasting menu, features a multi-course selection of the restaurant's most beloved dishes, perfect when paired with the wine and cocktail menu.

Yoga leggings

Yoga leggings from BAM
Yoga leggings from BAM. Picture: BAM

BAM's feel-good activewear is made with innovative nature-based, organic and recycled fabrics and designed to perform - in saturated colours and bold, nature-inspired prints.

Earrings

Pearl earrings from MATCHBOX
Pearl earrings from MATCHBOX. Picture: MATCHBOX

These PEARLA hammered huggie feature a detachable, delicate pearl charm that dangles elegantly from the lobe.

Heated blanket

Heated throw from Dreamland
Heated throw from Dreamland. Picture: Dreamland

Dreamland’s Relaxwell Deluxe Grey Velvet Herringbone Quilted Throw is super-soft and perfect to snuggle under, you will be warm and cosy in minutes thanks to the fast heat Intelliheat + technology.

House plants

House plant trio from Interflora
House plant trio from Interflora. Picture: Interflora

A stunning trio of leafy plants, these three will bring the wonder of the outdoors, indoors. Great to celebrate a new home or for adding a little green to a home office.

Casserole dish

Procook casserole dish
Procook casserole dish. Picture: Procook

A classic round casserole made from molten iron for incredible strength and optimal heat distribution, perfectly designed for all your cooking needs.

