April Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month
1 April 2023, 08:00
From yoga leggings, to phone cases, to mini golf, we've put together a list of things to try this April.
It finally feels like Spring is on the way with the weather heating up across the country.
And to celebrate, we have put together a list of amazing products and experiences we’re loving this month.
All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team.
Phone case
Wave creates biodegradable phone cases - which is a unique solution to tackling the millions of plastic phone cases that are disposed of every year.
Mini golf
Birdies is home to London's most visually ridiculous crazy golf courses and cocktail bars, complemented by an incredible menu from Cheeky Burger.
Sushi
The new chef-curated Taste of Samba tasting menu, features a multi-course selection of the restaurant's most beloved dishes, perfect when paired with the wine and cocktail menu.
Yoga leggings
BAM's feel-good activewear is made with innovative nature-based, organic and recycled fabrics and designed to perform - in saturated colours and bold, nature-inspired prints.
Earrings
These PEARLA hammered huggie feature a detachable, delicate pearl charm that dangles elegantly from the lobe.
Heated blanket
Dreamland’s Relaxwell Deluxe Grey Velvet Herringbone Quilted Throw is super-soft and perfect to snuggle under, you will be warm and cosy in minutes thanks to the fast heat Intelliheat + technology.
House plants
A stunning trio of leafy plants, these three will bring the wonder of the outdoors, indoors. Great to celebrate a new home or for adding a little green to a home office.
Casserole dish
A classic round casserole made from molten iron for incredible strength and optimal heat distribution, perfectly designed for all your cooking needs.