Best bedding 2021: From The White Company to Dunelm and John Lewis

19 July 2021, 10:39

Best bedding 2021: From The White Company to Dunelm and John Lewis. Picture: Getty

We've selected the best bedding for 2021 - including bed sheets, duvet cover sets and fitted sheets.

The secret to a decent night's sleep is often good bedding.

Whether you're on a tight budget or you have a bit to spend, there are so many options available.

So, why not add a bit of luxury to your everyday (or, rather, night) and treat yourself to some new bedding?

The best bedding, duvet set and sheets for 2021

The White Company Oxford Duvet Cover Set
The White Company Oxford Duvet Cover Set. Picture: The White Company

1. The White Company Oxford Duvet Cover Set

Description: With a thread count of 600, these sumptuous sheets will glide over your skin and help you get a good night's sleep.

Price: Starting from £105.00

Buy here

Urban Outfitters Faces Print Duvet Set
Urban Outfitters Faces Print Duvet Set. Picture: Urban Outfitters

2. Urban Outfitters Faces Print Duvet Set

Description: This cool, abstract design will inject a bit of a personality into any bedroom. It also comes in an eco-friendly reusable fabric bag.

Price: £30-£50

Buy here

Sleepdown Trailing Leaf Floral Duvet Set
Sleepdown Trailing Leaf Floral Duvet Set. Picture: Sleepdown

3. Sleepdown Trailing Leaf Floral Duvet Set

Description: This reversible cover comes in single, double, king and super king sizes, and includes pillow cases.

Price: £21.44-£30.24

Buy here

Dunelm Dorma Coleton Duvet Cover Set
Dunelm Dorma Coleton Duvet Cover Set. Picture: Dunelm

4. Dunelm Dorma Coleton Duvet Cover Set

Description: Made from 100% cotton, this reversible duvet set features a beautiful wildflower design and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

Price: £65.00-£110.00

Buy here

John Lewis John Lewis & Partners 200 Thread Count Polycotton Flat Sheet
John Lewis John Lewis & Partners 200 Thread Count Polycotton Flat Sheet. Picture: John Lewis

5. John Lewis John Lewis & Partners 200 Thread Count Polycotton Flat Sheet

Description: Available in a range of colours, this John Lewis flat sheet is 50% cotton and has a 200 thread count.

Price: £12.00-£19.00

Buy here

Hanfords Satin Stripe 400 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set
Hanfords Satin Stripe 400 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set. Picture: Amazon

6. Hanfords Satin Stripe 400 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set

Description: This pure Egyptian cotton duvet cover set from Hanfords is designed to be hotel standard. The breathable material will help you relax and wind down.

Price: £32.49

Buy here

