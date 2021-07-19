Best bedding 2021: From The White Company to Dunelm and John Lewis
19 July 2021, 10:39
We've selected the best bedding for 2021 - including bed sheets, duvet cover sets and fitted sheets.
The secret to a decent night's sleep is often good bedding.
Whether you're on a tight budget or you have a bit to spend, there are so many options available.
So, why not add a bit of luxury to your everyday (or, rather, night) and treat yourself to some new bedding?
The best bedding, duvet set and sheets for 2021
1. The White Company Oxford Duvet Cover Set
Description: With a thread count of 600, these sumptuous sheets will glide over your skin and help you get a good night's sleep.
Price: Starting from £105.00
2. Urban Outfitters Faces Print Duvet Set
Description: This cool, abstract design will inject a bit of a personality into any bedroom. It also comes in an eco-friendly reusable fabric bag.
Price: £30-£50
3. Sleepdown Trailing Leaf Floral Duvet Set
Description: This reversible cover comes in single, double, king and super king sizes, and includes pillow cases.
Price: £21.44-£30.24
4. Dunelm Dorma Coleton Duvet Cover Set
Description: Made from 100% cotton, this reversible duvet set features a beautiful wildflower design and comes with a 10-year guarantee.
Price: £65.00-£110.00
5. John Lewis John Lewis & Partners 200 Thread Count Polycotton Flat Sheet
Description: Available in a range of colours, this John Lewis flat sheet is 50% cotton and has a 200 thread count.
Price: £12.00-£19.00
6. Hanfords Satin Stripe 400 Thread Count Duvet Cover Set
Description: This pure Egyptian cotton duvet cover set from Hanfords is designed to be hotel standard. The breathable material will help you relax and wind down.
Price: £32.49