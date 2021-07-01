July Lust List: Summer vibes with books, bottles of wine... and supermarket sliders

Whether you've got a holiday or a staycation to look forward to, there's plenty of great new releases and deals this month to get you in a sunny mood

Aldimania sliders

These trendy sliders are just £3.99. Picture: Aldi

We LOVE a trip to Aldi, and to be honest, we will love it even more if we manage to nab a pair of their new sliders before they sell out!

They are a classy navy colour and are emblazoned with Aldi’s iconic logo on the strap. The sliders are available in sizes 4 – 10 for both men and women - so you can match with your besties or other half!

Where to buy: Available online and will be in stores from Sunday 4th July, £3.99 a pair.

Kinder Duplo

Duplo is the newest release from Italian confectionary brand Kinder. Picture: Kinder

If you love a Kinder Bueno, or can't resist one of those cute wafer hippos, we have some brilliant news for you.

Ferrero has just released a new chocolate bar, Duplo, which feature layers of crispy wafer and a hazelnut filling, topped with delicious milk chocolate.

Each bar is just 100 calories, making it a perfect treat.

Where to buy: Available as single bars, double packs, 5 packs and 10 packs and can be found in the chocolate biscuit bar aisle in major supermarkets

Studio by Miraval Rose

This pale pink rose is from the same chateau that makes pricey Miravel wine. Picture: Miravel

This pale pink wine is produced by the chateau co-owned by Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

It has a "nose of fresh citrus and white flowers [and] is the perfect light tipple for warm summer days".

Until July 14 the wine is reduced from £12 a bottle to £10, and further savings can be made as it is part of Asda's buy 6 save 25% deal - so you could nab a bottle for £7.50!

Where to buy: Asda, £10 until the 14th of July (usually £12 a bottle)

Savor Wines

Savor Wines are all vegan friendly, and the bottles' artwork is inspired by their places of origin. Picture: Savor

Savor is a cool new design-led, sustainable and vegan wine brand that merges some of the best things in life - wine, food, music, art and travel - to create a new immersive way of experiencing wine.

The wines are ethically made in the wine capitals of the Old World: France, Italy and Spain, and each of the labels feature colourful and abstract illustrations inspired by each wine's place of origin.

The wines are a Spanish White; French Rose and an Italian Red.

They have been selected based on their unique taste and pairing compatibility with specially crafted, local recipes that are suitable for a range of dietary requirements.

Where to buy: www.savor.today, £48 for a case of three

LoveRaw Cre&m Wafer Bars

These vegan chocolate bars are incredibly luxurious. Picture: LoveRaw

Klaxon alert: You can now buy a Kinder Bueno-style chocolate bar that is suitable for VEGANS!

Vegan chocolatier LoveRaw's Cre&m Wafer Bars come in two varieties, M:lk Choc and White Choc.

Each pack contains two crisp wafers, filled with LoveRaw’s signature almond and hazelnut cre&m and generously smothered in the brand’s epic, vegan chocolate.

They are absolutely delicious enjoyed cold from the fridge, or shared with a pal over a cuppa.

Where to buy: www.eatloveraw.com, £9.49 for six

Lose yourself in a brilliant book

Pick your perfect summer read. Picture: Welbeck

The Godmothers by Monica McInerney

As the only daughter of a troubled young mother, Eliza Miller's life was kept on track by the constant support of her two watchful godmothers, Olivia and Maxie – until a tragic event just before her eighteenth birthday changed everything.

Thirteen years on, Eliza is cautious, lonely, and dedicated to her work in Melbourne.

Out of the blue, an enticing invitation from one of her godmothers, now based in the UK, prompts a leap into the unknown. Within a fortnight, Eliza is at the centre of a complicated family, and the hotel they run in Edinburgh's West End.

Amidst the chaos, Eliza slowly finds a path to her future. But to take hold of it she, Olivia and Maxie will all have to face the secrets of their shared past (released on 22nd July).

Sunset by Jessie Cave

This extraordinary debut is a deeply moving and painfully funny story about love, grief and reconciliation perfect for fans of Fleabag and Normal People. It is a testament to the powerful bonds we have with our siblings and why, and how, we need them.

The Governess by Wendy Holden

The Governess is a novel about the original royal disrupter, Marion Crawford, and is the first book in Wendy Holden's trilogy of historical novels about royal outsiders

She went from an ordinary background to the heart of the British royal family. She was a modern girl in an ancient institution. She wanted to drag The Windsors into the real world, shake them up and make them relevant.

At first, everyone was happy but it all went wrong and she had to go. Sounds familiar?