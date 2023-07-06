July Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this summer

6 July 2023, 07:44 | Updated: 6 July 2023, 09:23

Our Top Picks for July
Our Top Picks for July. Picture: Watermans Hair/Alien/The Perfume Shop/Super Facialist/Very/A Place for Everything/Mylee/New Look/Christophe Robin

Everything we're trying and buying in July including summer haircare, must have fashion and rooftop dinners!

Summer is finally here, with the sun shining and kids up and down the country breaking up for the end of term.

So, as we all enjoy BBQs in the garden, sunny holidays and time spent with loved ones, here's a look at the best products and experiences we've been trying over the past few weeks.

From home fans, to perfume, to days out, check out Heart's Top Picks for July below...

Summer basics from River Island

You won't be stuck for outfit choices with these River Island summer staples
You won't be stuck for outfit choices with these River Island summer staples. Picture: PH

Skincare essentials from Super Facialist

Super Facialist's Vitamin C+ Brighten will keep your skin feeling amazing (and smelling amazing) all summer long
Super Facialist's Vitamin C+ Brighten will keep your skin feeling amazing (and smelling amazing) all summer long. Picture: PH

Gel Nail Polishes from Mylee

Mylee have the most amazing collection of summer colours for your perfect manicure
Mylee have the most amazing collection of summer colours for your perfect manicure. Picture: PH

Essentials for summer from New Look

New Look is the place to go for all your summer essentials; from day dresses to jeans and casual-wear
New Look is the place to go for all your summer essentials; from day dresses to jeans and casual-wear. Picture: PH

Disposable camera

Max Spielmann disposable camera
Max Spielmann disposable camera. Picture: Max Spielmann

Alien perfume

Alien Goddess Supra Florale
Alien Goddess Supra Florale. Picture: Alien/The Perfume Shop

White wine set

Harts of Stur Artisan Street Ripple White Wine Glasses Set of 4
Harts of Stur Artisan Street Ripple White Wine Glasses Set of 4. Picture: Harts of Stur

Kitchen organisers

Large Stacking Mesh Shelf
Large Stacking Mesh Shelf. Picture: A Place For Everything

Electric fan

Duux Whisper fan
Duux Whisper fan. Picture: Very

Festival favourites from Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing blue shirt
Pretty Little Thing blue shirt. Picture: Pretty Little Thing

Storage trunks from Vonhaus

Storage trunks from Vonhaus
Storage trunks from Vonhaus. Picture: Vonhaus

Wedding gifts from ESPA

Waffle Towel from ESPA
Waffle Towel from ESPA. Picture: ESPA

Wicker hamper set

Lidded Seagrass Hamper - Set of 4
Lidded Seagrass Hamper - Set of 4. Picture: A Place For Everything

Hair Oyl

Hair Oyl from Watermans Hair
Hair Oyl from Watermans Hair. Picture: Watermans Hair

Summer haircare

Christophe Robin haircare
Christophe Robin haircare. Picture: Christophe Robin

Rooftop dinner

Cavo is a brand-new Mediterranean restaurant, bar and rooftop terrace in Tottenham Court Road which is perfect for post-work drinks, a lunchtime breather or the weekend seafood and sangria brunch.

Glossybox summer bag

Glossybox summer bag
Glossybox summer bag. Picture: Glossybox

LOOKFANTASTIC make up

Hoola benefit makeup
Hoola benefit makeup. Picture: LOOKFANTASTIC

Bedroom organisers

Style sisters boxes
Style sisters boxes. Picture: Very

Liz Earle skincare

Liz Earle skincare
Liz Earle skincare. Picture: Liz Earle

Handled baskets

Set of 3 Open Weave Seagrass Oblong Handled Baskets
Set of 3 Open Weave Seagrass Oblong Handled Baskets. Picture: Zurleys

Hair and Scalp Recovery Elixir

Hair and Scalp Recovery Elixir
Hair and Scalp Recovery Elixir. Picture: Elixir

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman was left furious when a neighbour ruined her garden

Woman furious after 'helpful' neighbour cuts down plants while she's on holiday

The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed

The most popular baby names of 2023 have been revealed

Parenting

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink poppy dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Dad refuses to pay for daughter's wedding as she won't let him walk her down the aisle

Dad refuses to pay for daughter's wedding as she won't let him walk her down the aisle

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Woman's shock after mother-in-law buys her tattoo removal voucher

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her siblings

Stacey Solomon fans shocked as she opens up about 'secret' siblings

Showbiz

Nadia Sawalha has shared a funny video on the beach

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha proudly embraces her body in beach photos

Showbiz

Amy Walsh's daughter is following in her acting footsteps

Amy Walsh's daughter follows in mum's footsteps with new role in Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Fiona Phillips has opened up about her Alzheimer's diagnosis

Fiona Phillips reveals she's been diagnosed with Alzheimer's aged just 62

Showbiz

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning her house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends seven hours a day cleaning family home

Showbiz

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove reboot 17 years later

Showbiz

Love Island's Abi reveals connection to Prince William and Prince Harry

Love Island Abi Morris: How does she know Prince William and Prince Harry?

Showbiz

The best Casa Amor moments in Love Island history

The most unforgettable Love Island Casa Amor moments in history

TV & Movies

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

'I kiss my five-year-old son on the lips and ignore what trolls say'

Parenting

The weather is set to heat up next month

UK weather: Exact date 40C heatwave set to hit Britain in July

News

The rumoured Casa Amor cast has been revealed

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor rumoured cast revealed

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has hit out at the trolls

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford forced to defend herself after trolls say she can’t pay for family

Showbiz

Scarlett Moffatt has given birth to her first baby

Scarlett Moffatt gives birth to first baby and reveals sweet name

Showbiz

Casa Amor is back on Love Island for 2023

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor return date confirmed as Molly Marsh flies back to Spain

TV & Movies

A man has revealed what the staff do with reserved

Moment hotel worker gets revenge on 'sunbed hoggers' at Majorca resort