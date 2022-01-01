Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Enter the new year in style with a few little treats that will bring a smile to your face, and 2022 off to a great start!

Peep Club Hydrating Portable Humidifier

The humidifier can help your eyes stay lubricated whether you are awake or asleep
Dry eyes can strike at any time, whether you're at home, at work or somewhere in between, but this new gadget will help banish soreness and irritation.

Peep Club's new bottle-shaped humidifier is designed to help keep your eyes hydrated whether they’re open or closed.

The gentle mist works to replace moisture in the air around your bed or workspace. This helps eyes to stay hydrated in-between blinks and combats the drying conditions of modern homes and workplaces.

And fun fact, many of us don’t fully close our eyes during sleep, so the humidifier can help keep the exposed eye surface hydrated overnight.

These benefits also extend to your skin, which will be better moisturised, plumped and glowing as a result!

Where to buy: Peep Club, £55

J'Aime Kombucha

This kombucha made from four carefully selected green and white teas
J’aime is a delicate kombucha and a delicious non-alcoholic alternative to sparkling white wine.

Ideal for cleansing the palate and focusing the mind and a delicious drink to enjoy for Dry Jan!

Where to buy: Foda Box, £14.29 for 6

Millionaire's shortbread baking kit

These delicious shortbreads are great for making on a chilly January weekend
Not everyone sees January as the chance to partake in Dry January, Veganuary and generally try to undo all the calorific indulgence of December.

If you're one of those people, then this new kit by Bakedin will get your mouth watering!

The online baking experts have joined forces with Nestlé Carnation to create an indulgent Millionaire's Shortbread Baking Kit... all you need is butter, and an oven!

Where to buy: Baked In, £9.99

Nooie Cam 360

Keep an eye on your fur babies when you are out of the house
Who says baby monitors are just for babies? The Nooie Cam 360 is also perfect for setting up as a 'pet cam', or just to monitor your living space in general.

It rotates 355° horizontally and 94° vertically and can be panned and tilted easily with the Nooie app, which is easily installed on your smartphone.

The system also works with Alexa and Google Home, and a speaker setting means you can easily coo and soothe your precious baby - even if you are in a different room, or away from home.

Where to buy: Amazon, £37.99

Kyrö Gin Duo

Try a taste of Finland with these gins
Try this duo of Finnish gin from Kyrö, with a 100ml bottle each of the classic Kyrö Gin and the wonderful cask aged Kyrö Dark Gin.

Where to buy: Master of Malt, £26.95

Remy Pod

The beanbag gives you a floating, weightless experience
The Remy Pod beanbag is made in Nottingham and delivers a full body weightless experience.

It is filled with high density, frictionless beads, providing a sensation designed to mimic the therapeutic effects of flotation therapy - great for alleviating stress or anxiety, or providing focus for a task.

The Pod is more compact than an average beanbag, with a bespoke ‘tight’ filling that conforms to the body, giving it support and a hugging sensation. Its sophisticated design gives it the perfect floating ergonomics for sitting, lounging and sleeping positions.

Where to buy: Remy Sleep, £179

