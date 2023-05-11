May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring
11 May 2023, 15:21 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 16:11
From candles, to hot sauce, to rooftop cinemas, here's everything we're trying and buying this month!
Spring is finally here which means we can enjoy some much-needed warm weather across the country.
So as we get ready for BBQs, pub gardens and festival season we have put together a list of amazing products and experiences we’re loving this month.
HOLY MOLY dips
- Holy Moly pesto hummus from £2.20, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose
EARLEY+DAUGHTERS candle
Tingly Ted’s sauce
Ear plugs
Modibodi swimwear
- Recycled Swimwear One-Shoulder One Piece, £59
- Reversible Recycled Swimwear Crop Top, £37
- Recycled Swimwear Tie Front Cut Out One Piece, £62
Rooftop cinema
Miller Harris Hydra Figue perfume
Prodigy chocolate
The Magic in Me book
Tifanny perfume
Very festival looks
- Vintage Crochet Halter Top, £35
- Michelle Keegan Denim Drop Shoulder Oversized Jacket, £40
- Lucy MecklenburghTwill Jacket, £40
To shop more festival looks, head over to Very.co.uk