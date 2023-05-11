May Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this spring

Here's what we're trying and buying in May. Picture: Loop/ Tingly Ted’s/Modibodi/The Fragrance Shop/EARLEY+DAUGHTERS/Rethink Press/Prodigy

From candles, to hot sauce, to rooftop cinemas, here's everything we're trying and buying this month!

Spring is finally here which means we can enjoy some much-needed warm weather across the country.

So as we get ready for BBQs, pub gardens and festival season we have put together a list of amazing products and experiences we’re loving this month.

All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team.

HOLY MOLY dips

Holy Moly pesto Hummus. Picture: Holy Moly

Holy Moly pesto hummus from £2.20, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose

EARLEY+DAUGHTERS candle

EARLEY+DAUGHTERS candle. Picture: EARLEY+DAUGHTERS

Tingly Ted’s sauce

Tingly Ted’s sauce. Picture: Tingly Ted

Ear plugs

Loop Earplugs. Picture: Loop

Modibodi swimwear

Modibodi swimwear. Picture: Modibodi

Rooftop cinema

Rooftop Film Club - Peckham. Picture: Rooftop Film Club

Miller Harris Hydra Figue perfume

Miller Harris Hydra Figue perfume. Picture: Miller Harris

Prodigy chocolate

Prodigy chocolate. Picture: Prodigy

The Magic in Me book

The Magic in Me book. Picture: Rethink Press

Tifanny perfume

Tifanny & Co, Tifanny and Love for Her perfume. Picture: Tifanny & Co/ The Perfume Shop

Very festival looks

Michelle Keegan denim jacket. Picture: Very

To shop more festival looks, head over to Very.co.uk

Pub in the Park

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne

Lady Million by Paco Rabanne. Picture: Paco Rabanne/ The Perfume Shop

Issey Miyak perfume