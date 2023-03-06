Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Flowers, tech, fashion and more gift ideas

6 March 2023, 17:16

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2023: Flowers, tech, fashion and more gift ideas
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's every gift idea you need to grab the perfect present for your mum this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is almost here and if like many others you're looking for the perfect gift to get your mum to show her how much she means to you, we've got you covered!

From fashion to homeware and tech to jewellery, we've rounded up the best collection of gifts on the high street.

Homeware pieces from Aldi

Aldi's latest homeware collection is perfect for house-proud mums
Aldi's latest homeware collection is perfect for house-proud mums. Picture: PH

Sweet treats from Bad Brownie

These Bad Brownies are perfect for any sweet-toothed mums out there!
These Bad Brownies are perfect for any sweet-toothed mums out there! Picture: PH

Cartwright & Butler hamper

The Cartwright & Butler Breakfast in Bed hamper is the perfect gift this Mother's Day
The Cartwright & Butler Breakfast in Bed hamper is the perfect gift this Mother's Day. Picture: PH

3-in-1 Charger from ESR

Get rid of all the wires, with this iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch super-fast charger
Get rid of all the wires, with this iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch super-fast charger. Picture: ESR

Homedics Shiatsu Bliss Foot Spa

The Homedics Shiatsu Bliss Foot Spa will pamper your mum this Mother's Day
The Homedics Shiatsu Bliss Foot Spa will pamper your mum this Mother's Day. Picture: PH

Fashion must-have from La Redoute

These fashion staples are perfect for fashion-loving mums
These fashion staples are perfect for fashion-loving mums. Picture: PH

Jewellery from Abbott Lyon

These Abbott Lyon pieces are the perfect way to treat your mum on Mother's Day
These Abbott Lyon pieces are the perfect way to treat your mum on Mother's Day. Picture: PH

Personalised Bracelet

Personalised bracelet from Ivy & Gold
Personalised bracelet from Ivy & Gold. Picture: Ivy & Gold

These beaded bracelets, available in a variety of colours, make an ideal gift for Mothers Day.

Experience Day

Macdonald Hotel Weekday Perfect Treat Spa Day for Two with 55 Minute Treatment
Macdonald Hotel Weekday Perfect Treat Spa Day for Two with 55 Minute Treatment. Picture: Red Letter Days

Red Letter Days provides the ultimate gift for any occasion, including spa days, adventure trips and even short breaks away.

