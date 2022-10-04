October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

4 October 2022

Check out what we've buying and trying this month
Check out what we've buying and trying this month. Picture: PH
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Here's everything on the high-street we're loving this October.

Kitchenware from Von Haus

Make sure your kitchen is full of the best appliances and accessorises this autumn with Von Haus
Make sure your kitchen is full of the best appliances and accessorises this autumn with Von Haus. Picture: PH

Autumn-ready cosies from Columbia

Autumn is here and we're getting ready for the cosy season with Columbia
Autumn is here and we're getting ready for the cosy season with Columbia . Picture: PH

Proscenic i10 vacuum

The Proscenic i10 vacuum is perfect for house-proud people who like quick and easy ways to clean
The Proscenic i10 vacuum is perfect for house-proud people who like quick and easy ways to clean. Picture: PH

Nespresso Vert Next

The Nespresso Vert Next is compact, comes in a range of colours and can be controlled using bluetooth
The Nespresso Vert Next is compact, comes in a range of colours and can be controlled using bluetooth. Picture: PH

Cat Egg Chair

The Aldi egg cat bed is the perfect cosy spot for your fluffy friend this autumn
The Aldi egg cat bed is the perfect cosy spot for your fluffy friend this autumn. Picture: PH

Must-have laundry basket from Joseph Joseph

The Joseph Joseph laundry basket looks great, is super practical and will stop you from mixing darks and lights again
The Joseph Joseph laundry basket looks great, is super practical and will stop you from mixing darks and lights again. Picture: PH

Super Facialist’s new skincare line

The new Super Facialist Clear Skin range is made with tea tree and niacinamide to help soothe, calm and reduce the appearance of pimples
The new Super Facialist Clear Skin range is made with tea tree and niacinamide to help soothe, calm and reduce the appearance of pimples. Picture: PH

