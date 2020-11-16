Social worker urges parents not to give their kids expensive gifts from Santa

The social worker has urged parents to say expensive gifts are from them (stock images). Picture: Getty

A social worker has urged parents to stop telling kids that expensive gifts are from Santa for a heart-breaking reason.

A social worker has urged parents to not tell their kids iPads, iPhones and other expensive gifts are from Santa, as it can upset children from families with less money.

Read more: Woman sparks backlash after demanding to share nephew's lottery winnings because she bought ticket

Taking to Instagram to share her heartbreaking experience in the matter, she wrote: "I can not stress this enough. Stop telling your Santa age kids that their iPads, and iPhones, and 200 dollar toys are from Santa.

She added, as reported by The Sun: "Cause some families can’t afford that. Little kids wonder why they got socks or a coat or hand me down toys from Santa and other kids got an iPad.

The social worker took to Facebook to share her plea. Picture: Facebook

"This is the second year I’ve had a parent cry to me telling me that their kid asked why they weren’t good enough or if Santa didn’t like them as much.

"Breaks my heart for the parents and the kids.

"So take credit for the gift. Santa didn’t buy that expensive iPad Momma did or Daddy did.

Read more: Coca-Cola Christmas advert 2020: Viewers in tears over heartwarming ad directed by Oscar-winner

"Leave the less expensive gifts from Santa.

"Be blessed you can afford what others cannot."

The post has attracted a number of likes and comments, many of whom agree with the social worker's point.

The social worker urged parents to not tell their kids expensive gifts are from Santa (stock image). Picture: Getty

One person wrote: "Something for all mums whose children believe in Santa to think about."

Another added: "Never looked at it like that."

A third wrote: "I have always been telling my kids that big expensive presents are from us and little small gifts are from Santa."

A fourth said: "That is so right. We always gave our girls small Santa gifts. What happens if you lose your job or can't afford the big toy he brought last year. Make it easy for yourself and other children not so fortunate."

NOW READ:

Martin Lewis issues warning to shoppers who have bought their Christmas presents early