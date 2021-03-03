Hopes for summer holidays as Spain plans 'green corridor' for Brit tourists

Spain are considering 'green corridors' for vaccinated Brits'. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

Spain's tourism minister Fernando Valdés has said that the country is considering a 'green corridor' for vaccinated Brits.

Spain are considering introducing a 'green corridor' that could allow Brits to visit, even if no EU agreement on vaccine passports is reached.

Fernando Valdés, the country's tourism minister, has said that they are in talks with the UK to potentially allow Brits who've had the jab to visit the country this year.

Read more: Greece holidays could be back on by May for holidaymakers who have been vaccinated

He said that the government is in talks the the UK to discuss making travel between countries easier, telling Bloomberg TV: "Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK.

We don't yet know whether summer holidays will be able to go ahead this year. Picture: PA

"For us the British market is our main market. But obviously since we are a member of the European Union, the solutions have first to be part of the discussions with the EU.

"And obviously if that cannot be reached, we will be thinking of other corridors like green corridors with third countries that can help us restart tourism flows."

Spain are considering bringing in 'green corridors' for Brits who've had the Covid jab. Picture: PA

Brits hoping to plan a holiday should be cautious, however, as we don't yet know for sure when foreign trips will be able to take place.

Under Boris Johnson's roadmap, the earliest possible date that Brits will be able to go on overseas holidays is 17 May, but Home Secretary Priti Patel recently warned that it was 'too early' to book.

Speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee, she said: "We have to look at the data at every single stage and the road map."

At a Downing Street press conference earlier this week, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam warned that it is too early to say for certain whether summer holidays will happen.

He said: "We are still in a zone of great uncertainty about what the virus will do next.

"On top of that many of the vaccination programmes in Europe, a place where we frequently go on holiday, are running behind ours.

"Whether we can go on holidays abroad depends on what other countries will say and do in terms of foreign tourism.

"I am not going to give you a firm answer, because I genuinely don't think there is one at this point."

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson says big summer weddings will come 'roaring back' this year