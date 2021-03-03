Hopes for summer holidays as Spain plans 'green corridor' for Brit tourists

3 March 2021, 08:16

Spain are considering 'green corridors' for vaccinated Brits'
Spain are considering 'green corridors' for vaccinated Brits'. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Spain's tourism minister Fernando Valdés has said that the country is considering a 'green corridor' for vaccinated Brits.

Spain are considering introducing a 'green corridor' that could allow Brits to visit, even if no EU agreement on vaccine passports is reached.

Fernando Valdés, the country's tourism minister, has said that they are in talks with the UK to potentially allow Brits who've had the jab to visit the country this year.

Read more: Greece holidays could be back on by May for holidaymakers who have been vaccinated

He said that the government is in talks the the UK to discuss making travel between countries easier, telling Bloomberg TV: "Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK.

We don't yet know whether summer holidays will be able to go ahead this year
We don't yet know whether summer holidays will be able to go ahead this year. Picture: PA

"For us the British market is our main market. But obviously since we are a member of the European Union, the solutions have first to be part of the discussions with the EU.

"And obviously if that cannot be reached, we will be thinking of other corridors like green corridors with third countries that can help us restart tourism flows."

Spain are considering bringing in 'green corridors' for Brits who've had the Covid jab
Spain are considering bringing in 'green corridors' for Brits who've had the Covid jab. Picture: PA

Brits hoping to plan a holiday should be cautious, however, as we don't yet know for sure when foreign trips will be able to take place.

Under Boris Johnson's roadmap, the earliest possible date that Brits will be able to go on overseas holidays is 17 May, but Home Secretary Priti Patel recently warned that it was 'too early' to book.

Speaking to the Home Affairs Select Committee, she said: "We have to look at the data at every single stage and the road map."

At a Downing Street press conference earlier this week, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam warned that it is too early to say for certain whether summer holidays will happen.

He said: "We are still in a zone of great uncertainty about what the virus will do next.

"On top of that many of the vaccination programmes in Europe, a place where we frequently go on holiday, are running behind ours.

"Whether we can go on holidays abroad depends on what other countries will say and do in terms of foreign tourism.

"I am not going to give you a firm answer, because I genuinely don't think there is one at this point."

NOW READ:

Boris Johnson says big summer weddings will come 'roaring back' this year

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

This tin foil hack has gone viral on TikTok

Genius tin foil hack shows how to break it from the roll in a straight line every time
Good news! You can leave clothes in the washer overnight.

Expert reveals you can leave wet clothes in the washing machine for up to 12 hours
Contactless payment limits are set to be increased (stock images)

Contactless payment limit to be increased to £100 in today's Budget
Holly Willoughby's dress is from & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her mini shirt dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

The couple had been playing the winning numbers for five weeks before they appeared in the draw

Couple miss out on whopping £182million lottery win as ticket payment didn't go through

Trending on Heart

Eoghan Murphy appeared on Love Island Australia 2019

Love Island Australia series 2: Where is Eoghan Murphy now?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia has finished on E4

Has Married at First Sight Australia season six finished and how can I watch the next series?

TV & Movies

Melissa Lucarelli said she was dumped from Jules and Cam's wedding

Married at First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant dumped Melissa Lucarelli from their wedding

TV & Movies

Georgia from Ginny and Georgia

Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

TV & Movies

Martha has said Mick knew about Jessika and Dan's affair

Married At First Sight Australia’s Martha Kalifatidis claims Mick Gould knew about Jessika Power's affair

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia are there?

TV & Movies