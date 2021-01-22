Brits 'banned from Spain until end of summer' unless most of the country are vaccinated

22 January 2021, 10:04

Spanish holidays could be off the cards this summer
Spanish holidays could be off the cards this summer. Picture: PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

It's looking unlikely that British tourists will be able to holiday in Spain until later on in the year.

Brits hoping to travel to Spain this year may have to wait until the end of summer, as the country has announced that its borders are staying closed until enough people have had the vaccine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that the country will 'progressively' prepare to welcome international tourists again once 70 per cent of its citizens have been vaccinated, according to a report by the Euro Weekly News.

On Spain's current trajectory, it is unlikely that that amount of jabs will have been delivered until the end of summer.

Currently, only essential travel to Spain from the UK is allowed
Currently, only essential travel to Spain from the UK is allowed. Picture: PA

Speaking at a meeting of the World Tourism Organisation in Madrid, Mr Sanchez said: "Only mass vaccination will open the way to the normality we want."

His words came as Spain recorded 41,576 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest number registered in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the outbreak.

Currently, all non-essential travel to Spain from the UK is banned.

Spain has seen a rise in coronavirus cases
Spain has seen a rise in coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

Spain is pushing for the introduction of Covid vaccine certification to help with travel during the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez told RNE radio yesterday: "Vaccine certification is something we are going towards inevitably.

"It will be a very important element to guarantee a safe return to mobility."

