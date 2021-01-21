Education Secretary refuses to confirm when schools will reopen in heated Good Morning Britain debate

By Alice Dear

Gavin Williamson said schools and parents will be given two weeks notice, but could not give a date.

Piers Morgan quizzed the Educational Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday's Good Morning Britain over when schools will reopen amid the pandemic.

In the heated debate, the presenter asked Mr Williamson when parents, teachers and students should expect to return to school.

While the Educational Secretary could not give a date, he told Piers and Susanna: "It won't surprise you at all Piers that I want to see schools open at the very earliest moment."

READ MORE: List of areas in England with biggest drop in coronavirus infections

Gavin Williamson said children will return to school when the scientific advice allows it. Picture: ITV

He went on to say that schools will reopen: "When the health and scientific advice says that we're in a position to be able to reopen them, when the pressure on the NHS is lifted."

When pressed by Piers, who claimed the Government official had "no idea", Gavin Williamson explained: "It is a decision that will be taken at the earliest possible moment, schools were the last to close and they will be the first to reopen."

Piers Morgan said he didn't think the Educational Secretary had "an idea". Picture: ITV

He did add, however, that the Government plan to give teachers and parents as much notice as possible – around two weeks – prior to schools reopening so they can prepare.

While many parents hoped children would be returning to classrooms after the February half term, the current number of cases and deaths caused by the virus remain very high.

When Susanna quizzed Gavin Williamson whether the schools would be reopening after February half term, he simply repeated: "We'll be guided by the best scientific advice".

READ NOW: Dr Hilary predicts no abroad summer holidays in 2021, but says there is hope for staycations