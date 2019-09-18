Spiders in the UK: What species do we have and are they poisonous?

18 September 2019, 12:47

Are there any poisonous spiders in the UK?
Are there any poisonous spiders in the UK? Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As spider season continues in the UK, we take a look at the spiders you’re probably seeing around your house.

Spider season is in full swing, with the arachnids more active than ever as they search for a mate.

People across the UK have reported a huge amount of sightings of the creepy crawling in their homes, as they look for hacks to rid their houses of the creepy crawlies.

READ MORE: British man lures humongous spider with green fangs for hole outside his office

There are 650 different species of spider in the UK, and all of them can bite.

But are any of these poisonous? And which spider species live in the UK?

There are 650 different species of spider in the UK, and all of them can bite
There are 650 different species of spider in the UK, and all of them can bite. Picture: Getty

How many species of spider do we have in the UK?

There are 650 different species of spider in the UK, however, these are the 10 spiders you’re most likely to spot in your house:

1) Giant house spider

2) Zebra Jumping Spider

3) Cupboard Spider

4) Daddy Long Legs

5) Money Spider

6) Lace Web Spider

7) Missing Sector Orb

8) False Widow Spider

9) Cardinal Spider

10) Tube Web Spiders

There are only three species of spider in the UK that can bite, these are the cellar spider, the woodlouse spider and the false widow spider
There are only three species of spider in the UK that can bite, these are the cellar spider, the woodlouse spider and the false widow spider. Picture: Getty

Are any UK spiders poisonous?

There are only three species of spider in the UK that can bite a human – these are the cellar spider, the woodlouse spider and the false widow spider.

No UK spiders are poisonous and there are no killer spiders living in the UK, however, their bites can be nasty and cause hours of pain for the victim.

The Natural History Museum explains that while there are reports of false widow bites with “more sinister symptoms” like “rotting flesh and excruciating pain”, these are "usually not backed up with formal spider identification".

They explain: “The extreme side effects experienced are most likely the result of a secondary infection, likely bacterial, if the wound is not kept clean.”

READ MORE: A 'miracle' 99p Home Bargains spray promises to repel spiders from your home

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

How to check if your flight is affected by Ryanair's pilot walkouts.

Ryanair strikes: Which airports are affected, why are pilots walking out and what are the dates?
The Booty Balm will firm up booties in time for summer

£7 Aldi dupe of £18 Bum Bum Cream will firm up your rear in only 28 days

Beauty

The huge spider was hiding in a hole in the wall outside Chris Brown's office

British man lures humongous spider with green fangs from hole outside his office
Spiders in your house? Here's how to get rid of them

Four ways to spider-proof your home... WITHOUT killing them

Holly looked flawless as usual today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Where to buy This Morning host's spotted midi dress

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield burst into laughter during the fashion segment

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left red-faced over hilarious ‘camel toe’ blunder on This Morning

Celebrities

Bobby was visibly boozed up on the show

Bobby Davro turns up 'still drunk' for GMB as Susanna Reid claims she can 'smell the fumes'

TV & Movies

Gregg Wallace shows off his slimmed-down torso on Instagram.

Gregg Wallace strips off for steamy six-pack selfie as he reveals FOUR STONE weight loss

Celebrities

Fans were gutted to see him go

Bake Off viewers brand show 'a fix' after Phil Thorne is sent home despite Priya O'Shea's big blunders

TV & Movies

Simon spoke out on today's This Morning

Simon Thomas fights back tears as he begs This Morning viewers to screen for blood cancer that killed his wife

Celebrities