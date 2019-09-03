Starbucks customer outraged after Barista writes 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino

3 September 2019, 14:07 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 14:16

The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista
The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista. Picture: MirrorPix

Nadia Khan, 25, was shocked to find the Barista had written 'hippo' instead of her name in a London branch of Starbucks

A woman from west London has slammed Starbucks after a Barista scribbled 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino.

Nadia Khan, 25, was shocked to find that the employee had written the word instead of her name - which is common practice in the coffee chain - on the drink ordered in the Feltham, London, branch.

Read more: Prince Harry launches eco-friendly travel scheme after he and Meghan Markle are criticised for using a private jet

Speaking to the Mirror, Nadia said: “When I got my drink, I noticed ‘Hippo’ but I dismissed it as really bad writing.”

Nadia has slammed the coffee chain
Nadia has slammed the coffee chain. Picture: MirrorPix

She added that her mother then went 'ballistic', and confronted the male staff member about the situation.

Nadia continued: “Mum told him he should treat customers with respect, no matter how skinny, fat or whatever.”

Read more: Boy, 17, left blind after living off crisps, chips and white bread for ten years

It is commonplace for Starbucks to write customer's names on drinks
It is commonplace for Starbucks to write customer's names on drinks. Picture: MirrorPix

Starbucks have now released a statement, apologising for the incident.

It reads: “This incident is not indicative of the welcoming environment we aim to provide in our stores, and have apologised to the customer directly.

“We are working closely with the store team to ensure it doesn't happen again.”

NOW READ: Piers Morgan goes to war with 'bigoted dinosaur' in same sex Strictly couples row

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

If you love a good festive film, this channel is the one for you

TV channel dedicated to 24/7 Christmas films is here to get you in the festive mood
A boy has been left blind by eating only chips and crisps

Boy, 17, left blind after living off crisps, chips and white bread for ten years
A mum has blasted her cousin for charging her £1800

Woman charges mum £1,800 to replace blouse that was 'ruined' by newborn baby
A mum-of-11 has hit back at her critics

Mum-of-11 slams people who judge her for living off benefits and says she regrets nothing
The star-studded bash attracted dozens of former Islanders

Molly-Mae and Tommy confirm they've moved in together following her star-studded PrettyLittleThing launch party

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver dropped two stone in only three months

How Jamie Oliver lost two stone in three months as new TV show Meat Free Meals starts

Celebrities

Sinead will find out some devastating news next week

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she’s told cancer is terminal

TV & Movies

Simon will be reunited with Julia on BGT this weekend

Simon Cowell to reunite with BGT dancer after paying for her £175k surgery in emotional semi final

TV & Movies

Peter's appealed to find someone for his brother-in-law Tom

Peter Andre appeals to fans to find a date for his hunky doctor brother-in-law

Celebrities

Kim K has sparked outrage with a controversial Instagram picture of her daughter

Fans OUTRAGED as Kim Kardashian allows daughter North, 6, to wear hoop earrings

Celebrities

Tony Hutchinson is still alive

Hollyoaks' Tony Hutchinson is ALIVE – but will Breda McQueen kill him in shock twist?

TV & Movies