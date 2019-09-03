Starbucks customer outraged after Barista writes 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino

The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista. Picture: MirrorPix

Nadia Khan, 25, was shocked to find the Barista had written 'hippo' instead of her name in a London branch of Starbucks

A woman from west London has slammed Starbucks after a Barista scribbled 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino.

Nadia Khan, 25, was shocked to find that the employee had written the word instead of her name - which is common practice in the coffee chain - on the drink ordered in the Feltham, London, branch.

Speaking to the Mirror, Nadia said: “When I got my drink, I noticed ‘Hippo’ but I dismissed it as really bad writing.”

Nadia has slammed the coffee chain. Picture: MirrorPix

She added that her mother then went 'ballistic', and confronted the male staff member about the situation.

Nadia continued: “Mum told him he should treat customers with respect, no matter how skinny, fat or whatever.”

It is commonplace for Starbucks to write customer's names on drinks. Picture: MirrorPix

Starbucks have now released a statement, apologising for the incident.

It reads: “This incident is not indicative of the welcoming environment we aim to provide in our stores, and have apologised to the customer directly.

“We are working closely with the store team to ensure it doesn't happen again.”

