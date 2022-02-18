Brits whose wheelie bins blow over in storm wind could face a fine

Have you checked the mess your bins have left after the storm? Picture: Getty/Alamy

If might be worth checking whether you wheelie bins stayed put during the gusts caused by Storm Eunice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Storm Eunice has caused havoc across the UK over the past 24 hours, even causing the roof of London's O2 to tear off.

As people start to clear up the damage the storm's wind has caused – be it your garden fence or a fallen tree – they are being warned to check on their wheelie bins.

Depending on how the storm impacted your bins, and if you secured them down prior to the windy period, you could be at risk of a fine.

For example, if your bin caused damage to someone's property, including their cars, you could be forced to pay for replacements and repairs.

Experts have warned some insurers won't pay out for damage caused by your bins in a storm. Picture: Alamy

On-demand rubbish removal service Divert.co.uk has explained to the Express that not all insurers will pay out for damage caused by bins "if you have not made a reasonable attempt to secure" them.

Mark Hall, a spokesperson for the company said: "The nightmare scenario is your bin pummelling your neighbour’s brand-new Tesla.

“You might need to be as rich as Elon Musk to get out of that if your insurance turns you down.”

The council can also fine you if your bins have blown litter across the streets. Picture: Alamy

People can also be hit with fines if their bins blow over the pavement or spread litter across the roads.

The council can fine people up to £80 if your bin:

causes an obstruction to neighbours, such as forcing people using wheelchairs or buggies to walk on the road

restricts access to the pavement or street, for example leaving waste receptacles (bins or bags) out for several days

is likely to attract vermin like foxes and rats, such as leaving bags or open receptacles out days before a waste collection

is unsightly (torn bags or overturned receptacles are left out)

Did you secure your bins down prior to the storm? Picture: Alamy

You are, however, more likely to be able to explain this one to the council.

The council will take action with a written warning, a notice of intent and a final notice before the fine is carried out.

You will also have 28 days to explain to the council why the fine should not be paid.