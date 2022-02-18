Brits whose wheelie bins blow over in storm wind could face a fine

18 February 2022, 17:39

Have you checked the mess your bins have left after the storm?
Have you checked the mess your bins have left after the storm? Picture: Getty/Alamy

If might be worth checking whether you wheelie bins stayed put during the gusts caused by Storm Eunice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Storm Eunice has caused havoc across the UK over the past 24 hours, even causing the roof of London's O2 to tear off.

As people start to clear up the damage the storm's wind has caused – be it your garden fence or a fallen tree – they are being warned to check on their wheelie bins.

Depending on how the storm impacted your bins, and if you secured them down prior to the windy period, you could be at risk of a fine.

For example, if your bin caused damage to someone's property, including their cars, you could be forced to pay for replacements and repairs.

Experts have warned some insurers won't pay out for damage caused by your bins in a storm
Experts have warned some insurers won't pay out for damage caused by your bins in a storm. Picture: Alamy

On-demand rubbish removal service Divert.co.uk has explained to the Express that not all insurers will pay out for damage caused by bins "if you have not made a reasonable attempt to secure" them.

Mark Hall, a spokesperson for the company said: "The nightmare scenario is your bin pummelling your neighbour’s brand-new Tesla.

“You might need to be as rich as Elon Musk to get out of that if your insurance turns you down.”

The council can also fine you if your bins have blown litter across the streets
The council can also fine you if your bins have blown litter across the streets. Picture: Alamy

People can also be hit with fines if their bins blow over the pavement or spread litter across the roads.

The council can fine people up to £80 if your bin:

  • causes an obstruction to neighbours, such as forcing people using wheelchairs or buggies to walk on the road
  • restricts access to the pavement or street, for example leaving waste receptacles (bins or bags) out for several days
  • is likely to attract vermin like foxes and rats, such as leaving bags or open receptacles out days before a waste collection
  • is unsightly (torn bags or overturned receptacles are left out)
Did you secure your bins down prior to the storm?
Did you secure your bins down prior to the storm? Picture: Alamy

You are, however, more likely to be able to explain this one to the council.

The council will take action with a written warning, a notice of intent and a final notice before the fine is carried out.

You will also have 28 days to explain to the council why the fine should not be paid.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

What numbers do YOU see?

What numbers do you see? Optical illusion has people stumped

Disney announce plans to build magical neighbourhoods where fans can live

Disney building magical residential communities where fans can live
Storm Eunice ripped off parts of the roof of the O2 Arena

London's O2 Arena temporarily closed after Storm Eunice rips open roof
She spent just £155 on the incredible transformation

'I was quoted £18k for a new kitchen - so did it myself for just £150'
When will Storm Eunice hit your region?

Storm Eunice live tracker: Where is Storm Eunice now and what time will it hit my area?

Weather

Trending on Heart

Stephen Webb will not be on Gogglebox this week

Why is Stephen Webb not on Gogglebox this week?

Gogglebox

Sofia Jirau has made history by becoming the first person with Down's Syndrome to model for Victoria's Secret

First Victoria's Secret model with Down's Syndrome says her 'dreams have come true'

Celebrities

It looks like I'm A Celeb will return to Australia this year

Ant and Dec share update on I'm A Celeb returning to Australia this year

TV & Movies

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is selling video messages to fans

Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev selling video messages to fans

Netflix

Jo took a minus offer on The Chase this week

The Chase fans outraged as contestant takes ‘worst minus cash offer ever’

TV & Movies

Natalie Ann Jamieson plays Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Natalie Ann Jamieson's life away from Amy Wyatt

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has revealed how much she spends on her kids' birthdays

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends £6,000 a year on kids’ birthdays

TV & Movies

Make sure you keep your furry friend safe over the next few days

Pet owners issued warning amid Storm Eunice following reports of cats being 'lifted into the air'
The little boy, called Joe, explained that him mum couldn't afford to take him to matches

Football fans raise £7,000 for little boy whose mum can't afford match tickets
Rafters at Riverside House in Derbyshire was tricked out of £5,500 [STOCK IMAGE]

Restaurant devastated after cruel pranksters book out every Sunday table
The sign was shared to a Reddit wedding group

Wedding guest in hysterics after spotting rude blunder on bespoke wedding sign
Here's what happened to the Married at First Sight season 9 couples

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale viewers think Meena isn't dead

Emmerdale viewers convinced Meena is still alive as they predict huge twist

TV & Movies

Jacqueline Leonard plays Linda Hancock in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Jacqueline Leonard's life away from Linda Hancock role

TV & Movies

Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow

Woman questions husband's 'weird habit' as he stores pyjamas under pillow