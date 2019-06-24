Superdrug is offering NHS staff a 10% discount off everything until the end of the year

24 June 2019, 17:20

Superdrug are offering NHS staff a discount
Superdrug are offering NHS staff a discount. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The health and beauty retailer is giving all NHS staff a discount off their shopping including all makeup and perfume.

Superdrug have revealed they’ll now be giving a 10% discount to all NHS staff when they buy anything in store.

And it’s good news, because the health giants will be offering money off from now until the end of the year - which means all your beauty prayers have been answered.

Wondering what you can purchase with the discount? Well, it actually applies to all ranges including make up, medical products and even perfume. Yep, your holiday toiletries shop and those Christmas presents for your family just got a whole lot cheaper.

So that means you can get Dolce & Gabbana’s 50ml bottle of ‘The One’ for £63 instead of £70 or get £1.50 off Ultrasun’s SPF 30 family suntan lotion.

There are over 800 Superdrug branches in the UK
There are over 800 Superdrug branches in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

And if couldn't be simpler to get the offer, as all you'll need to do is show a valid NHS staff ID to the person at the checkout who will apply the money off to your total bill.

You'll need to be over the age of 12 to register and use a Superdrug Health & Beautycard which you can sign up to by providing a few basic pieces of information including your name, age and address. You can find more about the offer here.

Unfortunately, it’s also only available to use in store, so if you’re a fan of internet shopping, you’ll have to take a trip to one of Superdrugs 800 branches nationwide - find your nearest one here.

Superdrug isn’t the only retailer to offer emergency service staff discounts and it couldn't be easier to sign up for discount cards such as Blue Light Card or Health Service Discounts.

This means anyone who is part of the NHS, emergency services or armed forces can get money off at shops such as Adidas, Apple and Next.

Big restaurants such as Nandos, TGI Fridays and Pizza Express also provide staff discounts for all those working for the NHS.

