Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2022: when can you book yours?

15 November 2022, 10:51 | Updated: 15 November 2022, 10:52

Here's how to book your supermarket Christmas delivery slot
Here's how to book your supermarket Christmas delivery slot. Picture: Alamy
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

When can I book Tesco Christmas delivery slots? And what are the rules for Asda, Morrisons, Iceland and Sainsbury's?

With Christmas right around the corner, now supermarkets have opened their festive delivery slots.

This means your favourite high street stores Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Iceland and Sainsbury's are letting customers order their Christmas shops a month early.

But which supermarkets are offering Christmas delivery slots and how do I book them? Find out everything…

Supermarket Christmas delivery slots:

Tesco has opened their Christmas delivery slots
Tesco has opened their Christmas delivery slots. Picture: Alamy

Book Tesco Christmas delivery slot

Tesco opened their Christmas delivery slots at 6am on 15th November for Anytime Delivery customers.

They will open the slots for Anytime Click and Collect customers and all other non-delivery saver customers on 22nd November.

Due to popularity, customers hoping to bag themselves a Tesco Christmas delivery slot were faced with an online queue of nearly 300,000 people on the launch day.

Delivery dates run all the way up until Christmas eve on 24th December.

Book Aldi Christmas delivery slot

Aldi Christmas delivery slots kick off on Friday 18th November, with last orders having to be made by Wednesday 14th December at 11:50pm.

Customers can choose their Christmas collection slots between Tuesday 20th December and Friday 23rd December.

Christmas delivery slots are opening across the UK
Christmas delivery slots are opening across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Book Asda Christmas delivery slot

Christmas delivery slots at Asda are now open, with customers able to get their festive orders in whenever they want.

Delivery drivers will be working to get families their ingredients up until 24th December.

Book Sainsbury’s Christmas delivery slot

Slots are now open to book your Christmas supermarket shop at Sainsbury’s.

You will be able to get your food delivered between 18th - 24th December this year.

Book Waitrose Christmas delivery slot

Waitrose have also already opened their Christmas delivery slots and they are delivering between 20th - 24th December.

Book Morrisons Christmas delivery slot

Morrisons customers will be glad to know that Christmas delivery slots are now open for all customers.

Book Ocado Christmas delivery slot

Ocado delivery slots are open now for Smart Pass customers, with no confirmed date for non-Smart Pass customers.

The delivery slots are between 20th - 24th December.

Book Co-op Christmas delivery slot

Co-op only offer bookings five days before delivery or on the day of delivery, and they will be delivering up to and including 24th December.

Morrisons is opening their Christmas delivery slots
Morrisons is opening their Christmas delivery slots. Picture: Alamy

Book Iceland Christmas delivery slot

Iceland’s Christmas delivery slots are now open for all customers, with customers being able to book their deliveries up until 24th December.

Book Marks & Spencer Christmas delivery slot

Unfortunately for M&S customers, the shop only offers collection.

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has said she wants to return her daughter's Christmas presents

'My daughter found my Christmas list so now I want to return all her presents'

Christmas

Martin Lewis has suggested we don't buy 'unnecessary' gifts

Martin Lewis urges people to stop buying ‘unnecessary’ Christmas presents

Jamie and Amanda's Sleeps Til Santa is back

Sleeps 'til Santa: Here's how you can introduce our Christmas song

Holly Willoughby is wearing a black dress by & Other Stories

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white mini dress from & Other Stories

Celebrities

Here's what the cast of Love Actually look like now

What the cast of Love Actually look like 19 years after the film’s debut

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Boy George has been spotted stealing Seann Walsh's chair in the camp

I'm A Celebrity viewers turn on Boy George after noticing 'annoying' habit

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall shares details of embarrassing Princess Anne blunder

I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall shares details of embarrassing Princess Anne blunder

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Angie Reynolds starring in Emmerdale in 2000

What happened to Angie Reynolds in Emmerdale and where is Freya Copeland now?

TV & Movies

Charlene White was accused of 'rule breaking' on I'm A celebrity

I'm A Celebrity fans confused as Charlene White is ‘let off’ for 'rule breaking'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Kate Winslet donated £17,000 to the family on their GoFundMe page

Kate Winslet pays mum's £17,000 energy bill to keep daughter's life support on

Celebrities

Here's when your family is most likely to row on Christmas Day

This is the time your family are most likely to start their first Christmas Day row

Christmas

Would you charge your family for Christmas dinner?

Mum furious after in-laws reveal they’re charging family for Christmas dinner

Christmas

A woman has refused to work Christmas Day just because she doesn't have children

Woman furious as she’s expected to work Christmas shift because she doesn’t have kids

Christmas

A woman has complained about children playing outside her window

Woman furious as neighbour's ‘shrieking’ children use trampoline outside bedroom window

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec 'annoyed' as Matt Hancock is voted for sixth trial

I'm A Celebrity's Ant and Dec 'annoyed' as Matt Hancock is voted for sixth trial

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Alan won £60,000 on The Wheel

Dad wins £60k on The Wheel with record-breaking performance

TV & Movies

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer

A Place in The Sun's Jonnie Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ terminal cancer diagnosis

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from the high street

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her leather-look brown skirt

Celebrities

When is the first I'm A Celebrity vote off?

I'm A Celebrity 2022: When is the first vote off and when is the final?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Ant and Dec get paid over £3 million for I'm A Celeb

This is how much Ant and Dec get paid for I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2022