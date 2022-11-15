Supermarket Christmas delivery slots 2022: when can you book yours?

Here's how to book your supermarket Christmas delivery slot. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

When can I book Tesco Christmas delivery slots? And what are the rules for Asda, Morrisons, Iceland and Sainsbury's?

With Christmas right around the corner, now supermarkets have opened their festive delivery slots.

This means your favourite high street stores Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Iceland and Sainsbury's are letting customers order their Christmas shops a month early.

But which supermarkets are offering Christmas delivery slots and how do I book them? Find out everything…

Supermarket Christmas delivery slots:

Tesco has opened their Christmas delivery slots. Picture: Alamy

Book Tesco Christmas delivery slot

Tesco opened their Christmas delivery slots at 6am on 15th November for Anytime Delivery customers.

They will open the slots for Anytime Click and Collect customers and all other non-delivery saver customers on 22nd November.

Due to popularity, customers hoping to bag themselves a Tesco Christmas delivery slot were faced with an online queue of nearly 300,000 people on the launch day.

Delivery dates run all the way up until Christmas eve on 24th December.

Book Aldi Christmas delivery slot

Aldi Christmas delivery slots kick off on Friday 18th November, with last orders having to be made by Wednesday 14th December at 11:50pm.

Customers can choose their Christmas collection slots between Tuesday 20th December and Friday 23rd December.

Christmas delivery slots are opening across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Book Asda Christmas delivery slot

Christmas delivery slots at Asda are now open, with customers able to get their festive orders in whenever they want.

Delivery drivers will be working to get families their ingredients up until 24th December.

Book Sainsbury’s Christmas delivery slot

Slots are now open to book your Christmas supermarket shop at Sainsbury’s.

You will be able to get your food delivered between 18th - 24th December this year.

Book Waitrose Christmas delivery slot

Waitrose have also already opened their Christmas delivery slots and they are delivering between 20th - 24th December.

Book Morrisons Christmas delivery slot

Morrisons customers will be glad to know that Christmas delivery slots are now open for all customers.

Book Ocado Christmas delivery slot

Ocado delivery slots are open now for Smart Pass customers, with no confirmed date for non-Smart Pass customers.

The delivery slots are between 20th - 24th December.

Book Co-op Christmas delivery slot

Co-op only offer bookings five days before delivery or on the day of delivery, and they will be delivering up to and including 24th December.

Morrisons is opening their Christmas delivery slots. Picture: Alamy

Book Iceland Christmas delivery slot

Iceland’s Christmas delivery slots are now open for all customers, with customers being able to book their deliveries up until 24th December.

Book Marks & Spencer Christmas delivery slot

Unfortunately for M&S customers, the shop only offers collection.

