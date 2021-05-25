Supermoon May 2021: How you can see the brightest full moon of the year this week

The Flower Moon will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The supermoon, also known as the 'Flower Moon' will light up the skies this week – this is when you can spot it.

The biggest and brightest supermoon of the year will occur this week.

The supermoon, also named a Flower Moon, will light up the skies on Wednesday May 26 and is set to be a beautiful sight for all you stargazers out there.

The last supermoon occurred on April 27, but the Flower Moon will be the most impressive as it will be when the moon is closest to the Earth in 2021.

The supermoon will occur on Wednesday, May 26. Picture: Getty

The Flower Moon will be closest to Earth at dawn on Wednesday, but you'll need to wait to the evening when the skies are dark for the best view.

Astronomer at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich Patricia Skelton explained: "A supermoon happens when a full moon occurs at the same time, or close to the time, that the moon reaches its closest point to the Earth, a point called perigee.

"Perigee occurs at 2.51am on May 26, with full moon occurring at 12.14pm on the same day.

"The supermoon will rise in the east around half an hour after sunset and will be visible throughout the night."

The moon is named after the Spring flowers that bloom this time of year. Picture: Getty

She added: "For the best views of the supermoon, wait for the moon to climb higher up into the sky."

The moon will be closest to the Earth at dawn, but will be more visible in the evening. Picture: Getty

And if you're wondering why the moon is called a Flower Moon, it is connected to the flowers that bloom in late Spring.

It is believed that this lunar name comes from Native Americans.

Other names for this supermoon are all linked to Spring time and a move into warmer weather, these include Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, and Frog Moon.

