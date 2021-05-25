UK weather: Brits set to bask in 24C mini-heatwave as hot weather finally arrives next week

Looks like the heatwave is finally on the way. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

UK heatwave: Forecasters have predicted that the warm weather will start to sweep the UK from June 1.

It looks like we might *finally* be able to put our umbrellas away, because the mini-heatwave is set to arrive in a few days.

After what has felt like weeks of rain and wind, forecasters have predicted that the hot weather will start sweeping the UK on June 1.

Starting at the south, the warm temperatures will gradually travel up to the north of the country throughout next week.

Forecasters have predicted that the heatwave will arrive on June 1. Picture: PA

Birmingham Live reports that the mercury will reach as high as 24C in some parts of the country in the first week of June, with places like Kent and London expected to see the warmest temperatures.

Forecasters have also predicted that there will be a 16-day heatwave, beginning on June 15.

Before the hot weather arrives, though, we'll unfortunately have to endure a few more days of rain and wind.

Temperatures could reach as high as 24C in parts of the south. Picture: PA

Today (Tuesday May 25), forecasters have predicted more 'heavy showers' and cold weather.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "It will be an unsettled start to this week with heavy, thundery showers.

"But the weekend is going to be much better.

"From Thursday, high pressure will bring dry weather and warmer temperatures.

It is thought that this month could have been the coldest May on record. Picture: PA

"The weekend looks fine and settled with higher temperatures."

It is thought that this May could have been the wettest on record, beating the current record of 131.7mm of rain in 1967.

Forecasters also recently warned that the month could be shaping up to be the coldest in 25 years, with temperatures 2.1C colder than the seasonal average of 8.1C.

