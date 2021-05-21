Touching video shows Kate Middleton's emotional phone call to woman who lost grandparents to Covid

By Polly Foreman

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Hayley Evans, whose photograph was published in her book 'Hold Still'.

Kate Middleton made an emotional phone call to a woman who lost both her grandparents to coronavirus.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to Hayley Evans, who submitted a photograph to her book Hold Still.

Hayley's photo was called 'Forever Holding Hands', and it showed her grandparents, Pat and Ron Wood, holding hands in hospital.

Kate rang Hayley to discuss the photo, and audio of the conversation was posted to the Cambridge's YouTube channel on Monday.

Hayley said that her grandparents, who were married for 71 years, were both admitted to hospital in March 2020.

Hold Still is available to buy now. Picture: Getty

At first, they were in separate areas, but staff then pushed their beds together and gave them their own room.

Pat sadly passed away in her sleep, and Ron died five days later.

In the phone call posted to her YouTube channel, The Duchess of Cambridge told Hayley: "I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm hugely grateful for you sending in such a personal photograph.

"I wanted to say a huge thank you to you for sending in the wonderful, very moving photograph of your grandparents."

Hold Still: A Portrait of our Nation in 2020 was released earlier this month, and the book documents the pandemic through images.

Let the search begin!



We’ve joined @the_bookfairies for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you.



Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. #HSbookfairies pic.twitter.com/BLsA2WkN3E — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2021

There were a number of books hidden across the country for the public to find, which came with a personal note from Kate.

The note read: "Dear finder,

"The Hold Still book documents a photography project which captured a portrait of our nation as we lived through the first COVID-19 lockdown last year. The images tell the stories of the challenges we all faced, but also how we came together in the most extraordinary of times.

"I am proud to have worked closely with the National Portrait Gallery on this project, and thrilled that the Book Fairies across the country are returning the images to the communities at the heart of Hold Still.

"Once you have finished looking through the book, please leave it somewhere else in your community for the next person to enjoy. With my very best wishes, Catherine."

