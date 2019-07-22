Teen girl, 14, refused permission to use toilet and told to 'control your period' by teacher

22 July 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 22 July 2019, 12:32

The 14-year-old was given detention for walking out of the class
The 14-year-old was given detention for walking out of the class. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The young student was embarrassed by her school teacher after asking for permission to use the toilet.

A 14-year-old student has been left "humiliated" after suffering an accident at school as a consequence of an unsympathetic teacher who refused to let her use the toilet when on her period.

Maisie-Rae Adams from Gloucestershire asked her teacher at Rednock School in Durlsley if she could use the toilet but was denied permission.

Maisie-Rae has been denied permission to use the toilet on multiple occasions
Maisie-Rae has been denied permission to use the toilet on multiple occasions. Picture: Getty

Her mum, Kelly Adams, 46, revealed that both she and her daughter suffer from incredibly heavy periods and can have them up to three time a month.

This has caused trouble for Maisie-Rae in the past where she's had to walk out of the class on three separate ocassions after a teacher denied her using the loo when she was on her period.

Kelly was furious when she found out her daughter had received a detention for each of those times, which she found out at a school meeting.

READ MORE: Parents lose £200 after school makes them buy laptop that wasn't actually needed

She explained that in the meeting she was told Maisie-Rae had "apparently raised her voice” at the teacher, before “walking out of the room”.

The mum added: “She should never have had a detention for needing to go to the toilet during her period.”

14-year-old Maisie explained that on each of the occasions when she'd gone to change her sanitary pad without the teacher's permission, she was refused entry back into the class and her belongings had been removed and placed elsewhere.

After she walked out of the class after being denied permission to use the loo, Maisie-Rae was not allowed to return to the lesson
After she walked out of the class after being denied permission to use the loo, Maisie-Rae was not allowed to return to the lesson. Picture: Getty

Although the school did not comment directly on the incident, their headteacher David Alexander explained that pupils are allowed to go to the toilet “for issues relating to their periods”.

He said there were “time out” cards for that purpose, which was introduced to girls at the start of the year.

READ MORE: Mum fined £800 for taking children out of school to celebrate her beating cancer

However, Maisie-Rae was aware not of the school's "pink card policy" which allows girls to show their teacher when they need to go to the toilet.

Kelly and her daughter are adamant that a more discreet system should be put in place, and have suggested a pink wristband so that teachers are aware they have their period and "may be a little emotional and not able to concentrate that week”.

According to Kelly, headteacher David has listened to the proposal and is considering it.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Molly-Mae's hair tutorial hasn't worked out quite the same for everyone else

Molly-Mae's 'hair bun tutorial' provokes hilarious response from Love Island fans

TV & Movies

It's important to keep your baby and children safe in the sun

9 ways to keep your baby and children safe in the sun as a heatwave is set to hit the UK
This is how hot it has to be to get sent home from work

How hot is too hot to work and what is the maximum legal temperature before you get sent home?

Weather

Here are our favourite pool floats and inflatables for summer 2019

10 best pool floats for summer 2019 - from flamingo inflatables to pizza slices
Emma Hardy's Moringa Balm is a true cult favourite amongst beauty bloggers and editors

Emma Hardie Moringa Balm: Ten uses for the iconic beauty product

Beauty

Trending on Heart

Poldark fans have slammed first time writer Debbie Horsfield for her lack of steamy scenes.

Poldark fans fuming at series 5's lack of sex scenes... and 'focus on politics'

TV & Movies

Love Island's Ovie starts doubting India's intentions after brutal headline challenge

Love Island's Ovie starts doubting India's intentions after brutal headline challenge

TV & Movies

Are the Sugababes reuniting this year?

Sugababes original line-up reunite in the studio as Mutya Beuna teases comeback

Celebrities

Chris Taylor has a surprising connection to Denise Welch

Here's how Love Island's Chris Taylor is connected to Loose Women panelist Denise Welch

Celebrities

Molly-Mae is left upset following the challenge

Love Island’s Molly-Mae left FUMING after challenge reveals viewers think she is ‘faking’ feelings for Tommy

TV & Movies

The soap duo have remained close since quitting Albert Square.

Ross Kemp is making a show about Barbara Windsor: When is it out, what's it about?

TV & Movies