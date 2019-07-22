Teen girl, 14, refused permission to use toilet and told to 'control your period' by teacher

The 14-year-old was given detention for walking out of the class. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The young student was embarrassed by her school teacher after asking for permission to use the toilet.

A 14-year-old student has been left "humiliated" after suffering an accident at school as a consequence of an unsympathetic teacher who refused to let her use the toilet when on her period.

Maisie-Rae Adams from Gloucestershire asked her teacher at Rednock School in Durlsley if she could use the toilet but was denied permission.

Maisie-Rae has been denied permission to use the toilet on multiple occasions. Picture: Getty

Her mum, Kelly Adams, 46, revealed that both she and her daughter suffer from incredibly heavy periods and can have them up to three time a month.

This has caused trouble for Maisie-Rae in the past where she's had to walk out of the class on three separate ocassions after a teacher denied her using the loo when she was on her period.

Kelly was furious when she found out her daughter had received a detention for each of those times, which she found out at a school meeting.

She explained that in the meeting she was told Maisie-Rae had "apparently raised her voice” at the teacher, before “walking out of the room”.

The mum added: “She should never have had a detention for needing to go to the toilet during her period.”

14-year-old Maisie explained that on each of the occasions when she'd gone to change her sanitary pad without the teacher's permission, she was refused entry back into the class and her belongings had been removed and placed elsewhere.

After she walked out of the class after being denied permission to use the loo, Maisie-Rae was not allowed to return to the lesson. Picture: Getty

Although the school did not comment directly on the incident, their headteacher David Alexander explained that pupils are allowed to go to the toilet “for issues relating to their periods”.

He said there were “time out” cards for that purpose, which was introduced to girls at the start of the year.

However, Maisie-Rae was aware not of the school's "pink card policy" which allows girls to show their teacher when they need to go to the toilet.

Kelly and her daughter are adamant that a more discreet system should be put in place, and have suggested a pink wristband so that teachers are aware they have their period and "may be a little emotional and not able to concentrate that week”.

According to Kelly, headteacher David has listened to the proposal and is considering it.