The Sims is getting a reality TV show and it's launching this month

The new show is set to start soon. Picture: Sims Spark'd

By Mared Parry

Fans of the EA simulation game will be over the moon with the launch of The Sims Spark'd - where gamers go head to head in challenges to win a huge sum of money.

Simmers have waited years for this, and finally a new reality show is being launched all around The Sims 4.

The Sims Spark'd will see 12 contestants (all well-known game players) go head-to-head in a variety of sim-related challenges in order to impress the judges and take home a whopping $100k prize.

This may just be the best show to hit our screens in 2020, and we can only imagine that many avid gamers watching at home will be screaming in frustration that they'd do a better job themselves (just me?).

But regardless, we cannot wait to see it all in action.

The trailer gives us an insight into the serious drama to expect from the series (who knew it'd get so emotional?)

Creativity is encouraged, with contestants having to design unique characters, follow briefs to build and create storylines all against the clock.

The show's 12 contestants. Picture: Sims Spark'd

The show is filmed in the US but it features a few British gamers who you might recognise if you're hugely into the gaming world.

The judges are made up of YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche, singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, and Sims producer Dave Miotke (aka SimGuruNinja).

The Sims Spark'd will premiere on Friday, July 17 on TBS in the US, and will be televised under Turner Sports' ELeague esports and gaming content brand.

BuzzFeed Multiplayer will stream episodes weekly the following Monday on YouTube.

We are beyond excited. Picture: Sims Spark'd

It is a four-part series, meaning that the finale will air August 7 in the US and be available August 10 online for us here in Britain.

Speaking of the show, The Sims' general manager Lyndsay Pearson said: "Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game.

"That's also why this show is so exciting.

"We're continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way."