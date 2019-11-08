You can now get a roast delivered to your door as Toby Carvery launch delivery service
8 November 2019, 12:57 | Updated: 8 November 2019, 13:40
Toby Carvery have teamed up with Just Eat, and roast dinner fans are rejoicing.
If you love a Sunday roast, but hate cooking it yourself, you’re going to love this news.
Toby Carvery has launched a new delivery service with Just Eat, meaning you can have your dinner bought to your door.
This news comes a year after Toby Carvery launched a takeaway service from their restaurants.
Toby Carvery, which is famous for it’s buffet roast dinner restaurants, have 158 locations across the UK.
Of these, 62 will be part of the new delivery service.
The meals will cost the same as they would from the restaurant, you’ll just have to cover the delivery service charge.
Since the news dropped, people have been rejoicing over the news.
One person wrote on Twitter: “I’ve finally found the perfect takeaway”, while another added: “Today I found out Toby Carvery in my area do delivery now. Best news all week!”
You can find a full list of all the Toby Carvery chains offering delivery:
