You can now get a roast delivered to your door as Toby Carvery launch delivery service

Toby Carvery have teamed up with Just Eat. Picture: Toby Carvery/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Toby Carvery have teamed up with Just Eat, and roast dinner fans are rejoicing.

If you love a Sunday roast, but hate cooking it yourself, you’re going to love this news.

Toby Carvery has launched a new delivery service with Just Eat, meaning you can have your dinner bought to your door.

This news comes a year after Toby Carvery launched a takeaway service from their restaurants.

62 of the chains will be part of the new delivery service. Picture: Instagram/Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery, which is famous for it’s buffet roast dinner restaurants, have 158 locations across the UK.

Of these, 62 will be part of the new delivery service.

The meals will cost the same as they would from the restaurant, you’ll just have to cover the delivery service charge.

Since the news dropped, people have been rejoicing over the news.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I’ve finally found the perfect takeaway”, while another added: “Today I found out Toby Carvery in my area do delivery now. Best news all week!”

You can find a full list of all the Toby Carvery chains offering delivery:

Ainsdale

Aintree

Aldenham

Almondsbury

Barnes Park

Basildon

Bessacarr

Bexleyheath

Binley

Blackpool

Bolton

Bradford

Captain Manby

Cocket Hat

Darlington

Eden Park

Edenthorpe

Edinburgh West

Enfield

Exeter

Festival Park

Friary

Frimley House

Goldington

Gravesend

Harlow

Hemel Hempstead

Hilsea

Hogsmill

Horsforth

Kenton Bank

Kings Norton

Langley Green

Lauriston Farm

Liberton

Lincoln

Lower Earley

Maidstone

Moby Dick (Chadwell Heath)

Morley

Oaklands

Old Forge

Park Place

Ravenswood

Romford

Rotherham

Snaresbrook

South Croydon

Southend

Stoneycroft

Strathclyde Park

Sutton Park

Telford

Thorpe Bay

Wakefield

Walsall Broadway

Warrington

Watermill

Widnes

Willingdon Drive

Worcester West

Worthing