Air bridges and travel corridors: How do you qualify for the travel exemption list in UK?
22 July 2020, 15:23
Many are already traveling across the world following the pandemic but there are still guidelines in place for a reason.
As the UK is dialling back the restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, many are eager to get back travelling.
At the moment, some guidelines are in place but many are still confused about what actually is allowed.
The Government introduced air bridges earlier this month, which essentially allows people to travel between certain countries without needing to self-isolate when you arrive here.
The guidelines currently only apply within England, as Wales, Scotland and Norther Ireland are following their own separate governments' guidelines.
What qualifies you for the travel exemption list?
You may not have to self-isolate when you arrive in England, if you are travelling from one of the countries or territories listed below.
Akrotiri and Dhekelia
Andorra
Anguilla
Antigua and Barbuda
Aruba
Australia
Austria
The Bahamas
Barbados
Belgium
Bermuda
Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba
British Antarctic Territory
British Indian Ocean Territory
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
The Channel Islands
Croatia
Curaçao
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Fiji
Finland
France
French Polynesia
Gibraltar
Germany
Greece
Greenland
Grenada
Guadeloupe
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
The Isle of Man
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao (Macau)
Malta
Mauritius
Monaco
Montserratthe
Netherlands
New Caledonia
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
Poland
Reunion
San Marino
Seychelles
South Korea
South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
Spain
St Barthélemy
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Pierre and Miquelon
Switzerland
Taiwan
Trinidad and Tobago
Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands
Vatican City State
Vietnam
That is because these countries or territories are either covered by the travel corridor exemption or they are within the common travel area (Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man).
You will need to self-isolate if you visited or made a transit stop in a country that is not on the list in the 14 days before you arrive in England.
This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.