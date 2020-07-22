Air bridges and travel corridors: How do you qualify for the travel exemption list in UK?

Many are already traveling across the world following the pandemic but there are still guidelines in place for a reason.

As the UK is dialling back the restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, many are eager to get back travelling.

At the moment, some guidelines are in place but many are still confused about what actually is allowed.

The Government introduced air bridges earlier this month, which essentially allows people to travel between certain countries without needing to self-isolate when you arrive here.

The guidelines currently only apply within England, as Wales, Scotland and Norther Ireland are following their own separate governments' guidelines.

What qualifies you for the travel exemption list?

You may not have to self-isolate when you arrive in England, if you are travelling from one of the countries or territories listed below.

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Andorra

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Aruba

Australia

Austria

The Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Bermuda

Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

The Channel Islands

Croatia

Curaçao

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominica

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

France

French Polynesia

Gibraltar

Germany

Greece

Greenland

Grenada

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

The Isle of Man

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao (Macau)

Malta

Mauritius

Monaco

Montserratthe

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

Poland

Reunion

San Marino

Seychelles

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Spain

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

Switzerland

Taiwan

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands

Vatican City State

Vietnam

That is because these countries or territories are either covered by the travel corridor exemption or they are within the common travel area (Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man).

You will need to self-isolate if you visited or made a transit stop in a country that is not on the list in the 14 days before you arrive in England.

This applies to all travel to England, by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.