Four reasons Carpe Diem Santorini is about to become your dream honeymoon destination

By Alice Dear

Breathtaking views, luxury accommodation and unrivalled customer service just put Carpe Diem to the top of your dream honeymoon destinations.

Santorini has become the ideal honeymoon destination for newlywed couples.

The views, picturesque white buildings, exquisite food and drink and exciting culture makes this Greek island one of the most romantic places on Earth.

Among the many honeymoon resorts hidden on the island is Carpe Diem.

Described as Santorini’s most original and exclusive resorts, Carpe Diem is about to become your dream honeymoon destination, and here is why.

You will be staying in one of only TEN suites

Keeping it’s exclusivity, Carpe Diem resort has only 10 suites.

As well as keeping the environment peaceful and relaxing, this ensures you are never overlooked, and every need is catered to from the friendly and helpful staff.

The suites themselves ooze luxury thanks to the brilliant white exterior and interior, the simplistic and chic decor and precise attention to detail.

Everything about the suites is made for two; from the huge bathtub, to the heated private pools and the spacious and comfortable bed – which comes complete with a pillow menu.

Your location couldn’t be better

While it is very easy to stay in the Carpe Diem resort, for those people looking to venture out and explore the Greek island, nothing is out of reach.

Only down the road you have Santos Winery, where you and your partner can experiment with wine tasting while watching the sunset.

You’re also close to Santorini’s highest village, Pyros, which you can hike to for stunning views.

For a more diverse exploration of the island, you can become a guest on one of Caldera Yachting Company’s boats for the day as they show you around the bays of the island.

Your every need is catered to

When staying at Carpe Diem, no request is too big or small for the staff who are more than happy to help provide you with breakfast in bed or just restaurant recommendations.

The resort also comes with room service, Wi-Fi, a restaurant as well as a spa complete with jacuzzi and sauna.

Relaxation, relaxation, relaxation

If the views aren’t enough to take you to a zen state, Carpe Diem’s spa definitely will.

Inside the spa you’ll find a Yin and Yang shaped whirlpool, a sauna and steam room.

You can also book in to experience one of the many spa treatments to completely unwind.

For more information about Carpe Diem Santorini and to book your romantic getaway, visit carpediemsantorini.com.