How to have a Nordic adventure right here in the UK

Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane. Picture: Log House Holidays

Dreaming of a peaceful log cabin break? This Cotswolds nature reserve has all the hallmarks of a serene Scandinavian retreat

Nordic countries are known for their stylish log cabins, lush forests, tranquil lakes and pristine nature, but what if we told you there was a spot right here in the UK that ticks every single Scandi box?

Deep in the rolling countryside sits a secluded nature reserve that’s home to some of the most beautiful and unique Finnish cabins Britain has to offer.

Perfect for activity-packed family trips, weekends away with friends and romantic breaks, Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane.

The Scandinavian cabins are set among 130 acres of nature reserve. Picture: Log House Holidays

And as vacations have become more focused around peace, calm and re-centering ourselves to nature, travel destinations among the trees have become the latest must-take trip.

But don’t be fooled – just because log cabin breaks are out in the wild, that doesn’t mean they don’t offer the same kind of luxury as your favourite beach resort. Each eco-friendly chalet is fitted with original Nordic touches, both inside and out.

From bright wooden beams, cosy wood-burners and rustic rugs to charming verandas, private piers and lakeside views, each home from home creates a cosy vibe that’s as far away from city living as you can get.

Wrap up warm and take your family down to the fire pit for a steamy hot chocolate. Picture: Log House Holidays

Once you’re settled in to your self-catered cabin, there’s plenty to explore. Why not take a moonlight dip in the outdoor hot tub that’s perched on your private deck? Or wrap up warm and guide your loved ones down to the fire pit for a steamy hot chocolate and marshmallows?

Then, after a restful night’s sleep in one of the huge, cosy beds, get stuck into some day time activities. There are paddle boards, kayaks, bicycles and rowing boats all ready and waiting to be taken out onto the lake – there’s even a private beach for a spot of secluded sunbathing.

If relaxation is top of your list though, there are tons of pretty places to read, sit and stroll as you soak up the unspoilt views. Each venue has a bookshelf packed with classic novels to leaf through when you want to switch off.

And if you’re a nature lover you’ll be pleased to know the wildlife is incredible. You’ll find otters, swans, kingfishers and loads of other animals hiding in their natural habitats, plus there’s a pair of binoculars in every chalet for keen (and not so keen) birdwatchers to use.

Explore the serene lake by rowing boat or relax on your private deck. Picture: Log House Holidays

You can be sure your trip will come with David Attenborough’s seal of approval, too. Since setting up the family business back in 1980, owner Anthony Edmonson has ensured conservation stays firmly at its heart.

He and his family have planted over 44,000 trees, plus plants and wildflowers, creating a beautiful site that’s bursting with life all year round.

Striving to maintain the natural beauty and tranquility of the reserve, all the while remaining eco-conscious, the Edmonson family use a solar tracking station to generate electricity, lake pumps to provide hot water and heating, and home grown timber for firewood.

Each eco-friendly chalet is fitted with original Nordic touches, both inside and out. Picture: Log House Holidays

Whether you’re seeking a serene environment to soak up the summer sunshine, or somewhere super-cosy to enjoy the winter chill, these log cabin holidays are an awesome hotspot for all seasons.

The traditional wooden chalets can be booked in a range of sizes, the smallest sleeping four people and the largest sleeping 11. You’ll find roll-top baths, underfloor heating, fluffy bed linen, rainforest showers and more, however big your holiday home.

Also, good news if you want to bring the whole family along for the ride – furry friends included – as the chalets are dog-friendly, meaning no kennels or pet care needed.

So, next time you’re browsing log cabin breaks, be sure to bookmark this secluded staycation – we promise the truly special chalets will surpass your Scandi expectations.

Log House Holidays start from £610 for a 4 night midweek stay. For more information, or to book one of the log cabin breaks, visit loghouseholidays.co.uk.